Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Was A Business Woman ‘Masquerading As An Actor’

Gwyneth Paltrow has washed her hands of Hollywood and is focusing on building Goop.

According to a report by The New York Times, Gwyneth Paltrow has come to realize she’s not meant to be an actor, but an entrepreneur.

Paltrow has been at odds with her fan base since she decided to step away from acting and become more involved in her new business, Goop.

Goop is a lifestyle brand primarily to help women, though Paltrow mentions she has desires to expand the brand to include men and their unique problems.

Her company ran into a number of problems early on. One high profile example was a number of lawsuits from California regulators claiming she was peddling pseudoscience and accused her of false advertising. They secured a $145 thousand settlement in 2018.

In spite of the setbacks, Goop is estimated at revenues of $250 million and going strong.

While many celebrities pursue business as a side project, part of a retirement plan when acting becomes to strenous in their old age, or simply to capitalize on their success in the entertainment industry, Paltrow is looking to make it a transition.

When asked by an interviewer if she saw herself as someone who was primarily an actor or an entrepreneur, Paltrow responded that she was “masquerading as an actor.”

Part of the reason for this shift is that the movies she was most interested in making are becoming less and less common. According to Paltrow the industry as a whole seems to be shifting towards blockbuster hits and away from what she considers more mature fare.

“I don’t think any of the movies that I’m known for would get made today. Would they make The Royal Tenenbaums? Would they make The Talented Mr. Ripley? Would they make Shakespeare in Love?”

As a result, Paltrow has effectively washed her hands of Hollywood and is focusing on her Goop brand.

Not to say that she’s shed her celebrity image or even wants to. The interviewer points out that at the time of the interview Paltrow had started her morning appearing on Good Morning America and ended the day on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Currently Patlrow’s main difficulty is transitioning her business from a startup, that had a handful of employees, to a large corporation, with hundreds of employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue.

While many fans are likely sad to see her go, there are many who recognized that with her recent performances in movies like the Iron Man series, her heart just wasn’t in it anymore.

Perhaps one day the thrill of acting will bring her back to the big screen, but for now it seems that Paltrow is content throwing herself into the work of building a lifestyle empire and helping people live healthier and happier lives, off stage.