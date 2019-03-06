Val Chmerkovskiy Reportedly Spotted On Dating App Months Into Engagement To Jenna Johnson

A new report by Radar Online alleges that Dancing with the Stars pro-Val Chmerkovskiy has been as spotted on a dating app months before his wedding to dancer Jenna Johnson.

Radar noted that they came across Chmerkovskiy’s profile pic on the high-profile celebrity dating app Raya. This is the site where many famous single faces are looking for love. Radar revealed that several celebrity users of the app are musician John Mayer, actor Matthew Perry, actress Drew Barrymore, and singer Demi Lovato. You can only access the app through invitation only.

The site requires a lengthy application process and membership fees are $7.99 a month. The site prides itself on being “an online membership-based community for dating, networking and making new friends.”

Radar alleges that Chmerkovskiy’s profile features 17 photos, including some of the mirrorball winner “bare-chested and in bed in his underwear.”

“If you’re active, potential suitors can see your profile,” a source said to Radar of the app. “So clearly he’s on there looking for action.”

Chmerkovskiy and Johnson met when she joined the troupe of Dancing with the Stars in 2014 reported People Magazine. She won her first mirrorball trophy alongside skating pro-Adam Rippon for the show’s special athletes edition. Chmerkovskiy joined DWTS full-time in 2011 and has won a mirrorball two times; alongside actress Rumer Willis and Olympian Laurie Hernandez.

The couple began seriously dating in 2016. In June of 2018, Chmerkovskiy got down on one knee in Venice, Italy and asked for her hand in marriage. The couple shared photos of the tender moment on Instagram. People Magazine reported that the ring was designed by Val and Jacob Arabo of Jacob & Co.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” Chmerkovskiy said to People of his intention to propose to Johnson in the romantic city. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

Johnson recently posted photos of herself on Instagram trying on a dreamy wedding dress in anticipation for her upcoming nuptials to her dance-pro fiance. She posted a missive where she revealed that now that her time on the DWTS Live Tour is almost done, she is ready to move forward towards her wedding day to Chmerkovskiy.

There has been no official comment from either Chmerkovskiy nor Johnson regarding the Radar allegations or his involvement with any dating website.