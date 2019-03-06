‘Riverdale’ Pays Tribute To Luke Perry By Dedicating Remaining Episodes To Late Actor

Hit show Riverdale from The CW returns to television tonight with a new episode, its first since the sudden passing Luke Perry. Perry died at the age of 52 on Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week. And while the night will no doubt be bittersweet for Luke’s fellow cast members, friends, and fans of the late actor, Entertainment Tonight reports that this week’s episode will also be dedicated to the late actor.

Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to his Twitter account on Wednesday, March 6, to make the heartfelt announcement. He included a sweet throwback photo of Luke — who portrayed Archie’s father, Fred Andrews, in the series — surrounded by other stars of the show, including Lili Reinhart and Marisol Nichols.

“Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best — helping Archie,” Aguirre-Sacasa wrote. “It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run.”

The tribute comes amid news that, according to a source, production of The CW series will resume on Wednesday. Counseling services are reportedly being made available to both cast and crew. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Riverdale set was shut down following Perry’s death on Monday, and remained that way through Tuesday.

Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight’s episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best–helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/Nx8iCFBoMe — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) March 6, 2019

Perry was rushed to hospital last week, after suffering a “massive stroke” at his home in Sherman Oaks, California. He remained hospitalized through the weekend until Monday, March 4, when he passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbanks, California. According to a statement from his representative, the actor was surrounded by family and friends when he passed.

In the days since his passing, social media has been flooded with beautiful tributes from both Perry’s Riverdale and Beverly Hills,90210 co-stars. Many other actors and fans that had encounters with the star also took the time to share their messages of mourning.

“My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family,” Molly Ringwald wrote on her Twitter account on Monday. Ringwald plays the ex-wife of Luke’s character on Riverdale.

Shannen Doherty, who starred alongside Luke in Beverly Hills, 90210, shared a series of throwback photos of the on-screen couple from their early Hollywood days.

“I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts,” she wrote. “But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives.”

Riverdale airs on The CW on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST.