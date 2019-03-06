‘The Bachelor’ Franchise Veterans React To Cassie Randolph Walking Away From Colton Underwood

Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor was one of the wildest the franchise has ever aired. Colton Underwood told Cassie Randolph he wanted her to be his final one and that he loved her, but she panicked and quit the show entirely. Plenty of franchise veterans shared their thoughts on social media as this chaos played out, and fans won’t want to miss what they had to say.

The Bachelor spoilers had teased that this shocker with Colton and Cassie was coming, but both fans and former contestants were riveted by the action as it aired, regardless. By the looks of some of the social media posts by those who have been through the filming process themselves, more than a few are still rooting for a happy ending here.

Carly Waddell, who did eventually find love thanks to The Bachelor franchise, shared via Twitter that she wanted Colton to “Be an Evan.” As Bachelor in Paradise fans will remember, Carly was not immediately taken by now-husband Evan Bass when they first met. However, he didn’t give up — and the two are now married.

Evan tweeted quite a bit throughout this episode, and he clearly is sad on Colton’s behalf. He noted that he was vilifying Cassie in his head, but he also thought Underwood should keep trying. He later said he loves Cassie, just in case the two do still end up together.

Demi Burnett didn’t find love with Colton herself, but she tweeted that Cassie is her girl and she respects her a great deal. Burnett said via Twitter that she felt Randolph was understandably scared, unsure, and broken and Demi thought that being honest was better than being fake.

Fan-favorite former contestant Bibiana Julian tweeted that she was quite proud of Colton as this played out. JP Rosenbaum shared via Twitter that he was feeling what many Bachelor fans surely felt themselves through all of this, noting that he was feeling very conflicted.

Molly Mesnick tweeted that she thinks this is the best season of The Bachelor ever — and Underwood’s bestie Jason Tartick posted on Twitter that he was going to cry on Colton’s behalf, and he wasn’t even ashamed about it.

Former contestant Ashley Spivey tweeted quite a bit throughout Monday’s wild episode. She noted that Underwood has received a lot of criticism this season, but she added that anybody who didn’t identify with him as he shook in that episode has a dead, cold heart.

Ashley also said that Cassie wasn’t wrong in her opinion. Spivey said she felt that Randolph handled things poorly and didn’t verbalize things well, but that her age had a lot to do with how this played out.

The Bachelor spoilers tease that there is still more to come with all of this before the season is said and done. Viewers have a two-night finale to look forward to, and everybody will be anxious to see exactly where things stand for all of those involved.