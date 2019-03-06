Duchess Kate, Prince William Face Rain Showers To Greet Fans In Blackpool

Kate Middleton and Prince William had a busy schedule in rainy Blackpool on Wednesday morning, but that didn’t stop the royal couple from pausing to greet the townspeople. Despite the wet weather, the Duchess of Cambridge opted to go without an umbrella for the 30-minute-long meet and greet. She braved the rain so that everyone in the crowd could see her, according to People.

Middleton wore a forest green Sportmax coat and a Michael Kors Peacock Pattern dress for the occasion. The royal paired the look with calf-length black suede stiletto boots, a black scarf, and gloves. Meanwhile, the Duke wore a navy blazer with a dark sweater and light blue collared shirt. He paired the look with blue trousers and dark brown boots.

Photos from the outing show Middleton kneeling down to greet children from local schools as well as Blackwell citizens, all without an umbrella. The royal mother reportedly took a page the Queen’s book, as Elizabeth often wears bright colors to ensure that every person from all corners of the crowd can spot her.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen,'” royal biographer Sophie Wessex explained in a documentary called The Queen at 90, Hello! Canada reported. “Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

Middleton typically opts for bright outfits for this reason as well.

The Duchess received gifts from children in the crowd, including a Blackpool rock, posies, and a paper crown and garland. She was also given t-shirts and mugs from Visit Blackpool.

The Duke and Duchess visited Blackpool Tower for a meeting about the town’s history and its regeneration projects. In addition, they visited a giant mirror that the late Princess Diana introduced to the city 1992 as part of the opening of Tower World. The couple walked across the U.K.’s largest outdoor artwork, called the Comedy Carpet, stopped by Revoe Park, and visited a home refurbished by Blackpool Housing Company.

William and Middleton learned of the housing problem in Blackpool and saw firsthand the ways in which the town is working to improve.

Middleton mentioned that she would like to return to the town with her children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, according to E! News.

“There is so much here that the children would like to do,” she said.