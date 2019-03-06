‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Opens Up About Ariana Madix’s Friendship With His Ex Kristen Doute

Tom Sandoval never thought he'd see it happen.

Tom Sandoval opened up about the relationship between his current girlfriend, Ariana Madix, and his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, during a recent interview on The Daily Dish podcast via Bravo TV.

While the two women did not like each other one bit after Sandoval began dating Madix during Vanderpump Rules Season 3, they have settled their differences with one another and are now actually quite close, much to the surprise of Sandoval.

“It’s kind of surreal. I never thought that would happen. It’s kind of crazy. They are pretty chummy. They text each other. They hang out. They actually like each other,” Sandoval explained of their relationship. “I feel like they’ve both come a long way.”

“Kristen, over the years, has come a long way from where she was before,” Sandoval added.

When Vanderpump Rules began airing in January 2013, Sandoval and Doute were an item but after it was revealed that Doute had slept with their co-star, Jax Taylor, the couple called it quits. A short time later, they both moved on from the relationship. However, while Sandoval has remained in a relationship with Madix for the past several years, Doute’s love life has been a bit less stable.

As fans will recall, Doute began dating James Kennedy after her split from Sandoval, but their relationship didn’t last. In 2015, she moved on with Brian Carter, who she’s currently seen having ups and downs with on Vanderpump Rules Season 7.

Sandoval’s ex and his current girlfriend have been getting along fittingly over the past couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules and even spend time with one another off screen, as fans have seen on social media.

In other Sandoval news, he and Madix recently bought a house together, but they still aren’t planning to get married or have kids. While Sandoval has acted as if starting a family with Madix is something that is important for him to do in the future, Madix has completely shut him down in regard to the matter and vowed she will never give birth to a child.

While Sandoval attempted to compromise by asking Madix if she’d simply be open to the idea of future adoption, Madix did not want to speak of the matter at all and has said on a number of occasions that she does not want to talk about the subject anymore.

To see more of Sandoval and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.