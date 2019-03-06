Kelly Gale Flashes Her Booty In Pink Lace Thong For Latest Steamy Instagram Snap

Kelly Gale has proven time and time again that she can turn heads whether she’s on or off the runway, and did just that with her most recent sexy Instagram shot. This particular share was sure to get all eyes on her.

The Victoria’s Secret model’s latest snap shared on Wednesday, March 6, captured the brunette bombshell staring down the camera with a sensual look as she posed with her hands on her hips, a background of luscious greenery behind her. The 23-year-old left very little to the imagination for her wide following on the social media platform, opting to forgo pants for the raunchy shot. Instead, Kelly flaunted her voluptuous backside in a delicate pink lace thong that put her curvy booty fully on display, accentuating her trim waist due to its thick waistband — one that sat high on her hips.

Kelly also rocked a paper-thin white burnout t-shirt for the steamy shot, the fabric bunched up under her hand to flash a bit of skin. The model added a delicate ring around her index finger to accessorize her barely-there ensemble, and rocked a minimal makeup look that featured a glossy lip. Bright highlighter along her cheekbones shimmered under the sun’s golden rays.

The brown-eyed beauty’s 1 million followers went crazy for her most recent sexy Instagram upload, one which racked up more than 26,000 likes after having been posted for a matter of hours. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, looking to show their love for the Swedish-Australian stunner.

“You are the perfect view I would like to have every single sunset,” one follower wrote.

Kelly is no stranger to showing some skin — and her flawless figure — off for the camera. Not only is she a five-time veteran of the Victoria’s Secret catwalk, but she has also posed for Playboy and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit during her illustrious modeling career. The model recently explained to Vogue Australia what she does to prepare for the runways and the magazine shoots.

“I work out six days per week all year round and usually work out two hours per day, and on top of that I like power walking 15-30 km each day,” Kelly revealed.

“In the lead up to the show it’s more important to me to focus on the muscle groups and make sure I really target those areas as best I can, which is through exercises with ankle weights, gliders and resistance bands,” she added.