Prince Harry Speaks Out On Climate Change At WE Day Event In London

On Wednesday morning, Prince Harry attended WE Day at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London. There, he delivered a powerful speech on acting out against climate change. The event encouraged youth to make changes in the environment, something the Duke of Sussex has aimed to do through much of his royal charity work.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram page shared a portion of the Duke’s speech on Wednesday afternoon. According to the palace, everyone in the audience at the Wembley event has vowed to take a stand through at least one local and global charitable act.

“Climate change is a humanitarian issue, not a political one, and one where we’ve been far too slow in waking up to the issues and acting on the damaging impact our ways of living are having on the world,” Harry said in his speech.

He continued on to praise the audience for the work they have done to keep the environment healthy.

“Our world’s greatest assets are threatened every day and it is so important that we support local communities to safeguard every element of this incredible world,” the duke, who acts as the President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, added. “Every blade of grass, every ray of sun and every rain drop is crucial to our survival.”

Harry also offered up one of his wife’s favorite quotes by Martin Luther King Jr., according to Town & Country.

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

Harry even brought the pregnant duchess on stage as he spoke, surprising the audience. He assured the students and teachers in the crowd that he and Markle were both there to watch them “get to work” in changing the future.

Harry also spoke on mental health, a cause that he and his wife — as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton — have supported for several years. The duke explained that to be happy is to be mindful, and he reminded everyone to break the stigma surrounding mental health.

WE Day is an annual charitable focal point for the WE Charity, formerly Free the Children. The organization serves to empower change and provides the resources necessary to do so, their website explains. WE Day brings speakers and young activists together to celebrate all they have done so far — and to encourage them to continue moving.

WE Day 2019 marks the second time that Harry has spoken at the event, according to People. The first was five years ago, alongside his girlfriend at the time, Cressida Bonas.