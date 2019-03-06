Chris Harrison Reveals Which One Of Colton Underwood’s Ladies Is His Top ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Pick

The longtime 'Bachelor' host says he'd love to see all of Colton's contestants head to 'Paradise,' but admits one in particular is his 'spirit animal.'

Colton Underwood’s ladies told all on The Bachelor“Women Tell All” special, and now show host Chris Harrison is telling all who he’d like to see head over to the franchise’s summertime spinoff. In a new interview with E! News, the longtime ABC host admitted that there is a lot of reality TV talent on Colton’s season of The Bachelor, and he teased that many of the former NFL player’s castoffs would be perfect for the upcoming sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I’d be fine if all 20 of those girls that were there showed up,” Harrison told E! after the “Women Tell All” taping.

Harrison went on to explain why Colton Underwood’s cast, which includes outspoken contestants Demi Burnett, Kirpa Sudick, Oneyka Ehie, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, and Caelynn Miller-Keyes, all deserve to move on to Bachelor in Paradise for a second chance at love.

Harrison said Colton’s “dynamic” group of women were “powerful, vulnerable, and independent,” adding, “Yeah, there was some fights and all that, but overall, I think it was a top-notch group of women, which is what made it so good.”

But Chris Harrison definitely has a favorite. The ABC host told E! his number one pick to head to Bachelor in Paradise is breakout Bachelor star Demi Burnett.

“If you’d ever put a tattoo of Paradise on someone, I think Demi is wearing that tattoo. She’s my spirit animal and I need her in Paradise. Have you ever met anybody more perfect for Paradise?”

Unfortunately for The Bachelor host, Demi Burnett isn’t sure she’ll accept his offer of a trip to Mexico. Burnett told E! she’s on the fence about Bachelor in Paradise and that “every day it kind of changes.” Burnett also admitted there are no current Bachelor Nation guys she’s interested in and would rather see a whole new batch of men brought in for Paradise.

Bachelor fan favorite Hannah Brown said she’s “open” to Paradise, although she is also a frontrunner to be the next Bachelorette, which means, in that case, she’ll be handing out roses on the spring cycle of the ABC reality show. Hannah also revealed that she’d want to see a new crop of men if she were to head to Paradise.

Caelynn Miller-Keyes said she also open to appearing on Bachelor in Paradise, while Oneyka Ehie said she is totally ready for Mexico and margaritas.

Of course, before the cast for Bachelor in Paradise is announced, ABC will release the name of the next Bachelorette. And after the female-led season of the ABC dating show airs, a new crop of guys—aka The Bachelorette’s castoffs— will be contenders to appear on Bachelor in Paradise. Stay tuned.