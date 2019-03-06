Nicki Minaj’s Special Tour Offer Suggests Low Ticket Sales

Nicki Minaj is currently in the middle of a world tour to support her latest album Queen, and it isn’t going down as well as she probably hoped.

The tour was scheduled to start in North America, however, it has been re-scheduled with no new dates yet. The European leg started February 21, in Munich, Germany, at the Olympiahalle. On the night of her Slovakian show, Minaj was forced to cancel it after the arena suffered massive technical issues and outages, according to the Daily Mail.

Next Monday, the U.K. leg of the tour will begin. The Metro recently reported that tickets for the shows are currently are being sold as “2 for 1” on Ticketmaster. The reaction on Twitter was mixed. Some fans were pleased they managed to grab themselves a bargain, while some mocked the fact that Minaj had to put an offer on her tickets to increase her sales.

The tour initially was supposed to be a co-headline with Future. However, the “Where Ya At” hitmaker was forced to pull out of the dates in question over production issues. Rapper Juice Wrld became his replacement.

“I’m in love with Juice Wrld’s music & feel so stoked to have him join me. This will be one for the books,” the “Pound The Alarm” star expressed.

Nicki Minaj has over 100 million Instagram followers and enjoys sharing all aspects of her life with her fans she calls “Barbs.” Her posts are liked in the millions and commented on by thousands.

Minaj released her debut album Pink Friday in 2010. The album topped the U.S. charts and went triple platinum. Her follow up record — Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded — also debuted at No. 1 two years later. In 2014, she released The Pinkprint, which peaked at No. 2.

Last year, Nicki released fourth album Queen, which contains the hits “Chun-Li,” “Barbie Dreams,” and “Bed,” featuring Ariana Grande.

Since bursting onto the music scene, Minaj has won six American Music Awards, four Billboard Music Awards, five MTV Europe Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and 11 BET Awards. With all this success, she hasn’t yet been able to bag herself a Grammy Award despite being nominated a total of 10 times.

Aside from singing and rapping, she also acts. Her first role was playing the voice over for the character of Steffie in Ice Age: Continental Drift in 2012. Since then, she has starred in The Other Woman and Barbershop: The Next Cut. This year, she is set to be in The Angry Birds Movie 2.