Nostalgia Alert: All 9 Seasons Of ‘Little House On The Prairie’ Are Now Streaming On Amazon Prime

Little House On The Prairie fans have a little something to cheer about!

The Ingalls family is making the move from Walnut Grove to Amazon Prime and all 9 seasons of the show will be available to stream on the platform. According to People, the series is available to stream starting now and a lot of people are having major nostalgia.

The original series aired from 1974 to 1982 on NBC and was based on Laura Ingalls Wilder’s hit novels. The show is centered around the life of Laura Ingalls and her family and what it was like to grow up in Walnut Grove, Minnesota in the 1800s. In addition to Laura, her dad Charles Ingalls and mom Caroline Ingalls were a big focus of the show as was Laura’s two siblings — Mary and Carrie.

Of course, another popular character in the series was Nellie Oleson, who served as somewhat of the troublemaker and spoiled brat of the town. The series is very highly rated on IMDB, earning 4.8 stars out of 5 with over 480 reviews by customers with many calling the show one of their “favorites.”

This was also the show that actress Melissa Gilbert got her start on and she recently opened up to Parade, where she talked about the show and how it was such an important aspect of her life.

“The most formative years of my life — from the time I was nine until I was 19 — were spent on that set,” she told the publication. “I tell people sometimes that I didn’t grow up in the 1970s. I grew up in the 1870s. It’s who I am. That experience shaped me in a huge way as a professional, certainly, but also as a person. I don’t know who I would have been if I hadn’t had that show.”

Late last year, the cast of the hit show mourned the loss of one of their own with the passing of Katherine MacGregor, who played the role of Harriet Oleson. She was 93-years-old at the time of her death and passed away at the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s retirement home in Los Angeles. She was an integral part of the cast and appeared on the show from 1974 to 1983—which equated to an impressive 153 episodes.

After her former cast-mates learned of her death, many made statements to remember the actress. In a lengthy Instagram post, Melissa Gilbert called her “outspoken and hilariously funny” and said that she taught her “so much about acting” and more.

Luckily, fans can now pay tribute to MacGregor by watching the hit show on Amazon Prime.