Sarah Hyland Seen Rocking Giant Baby Bump On ‘Modern Family’ Set As Her Character Prepares For Twins

Sarah Hyland’s “pregnancy” is moving along at an astronomical rate, with the actress recently being spotted on the set of Modern Family while sporting a massive baby bump.

The hit show just revealed that Hyland’s character, Haley Dunphy, has twins on the way. The actress had been hinting to fans for weeks that something “major” was going to happen on the show, Country Living noted. Such hinting included a tweet promoting the reveal episode wherein Hyland declared, “Ooooooo BABY I’m excited!”

Producers are wasting no time moving the pregnancy along since announcing it last year, as Sarah Hyland was spotted on the set of the show wearing a massive prosthetic baby bump. The Blast shared pictures of Hyland sporting a peach dress that popped with the addition of the giant belly. She appeared to be filming scenes for her on-screen sister’s graduation, as the pictures showed actress Ariel Winter sporting a cap and gown.

Fan reactions to Haley Dunphy’s pregnancy were mixed, with some enjoying the fact that Modern Family producers were letting her grow up and allowing Hyland to stretch her range as an actress. However, others were disappointed with the character’s turn — and the fact that she definitely won’t be getting back together with former boyfriend Andy (Adam DeVine).

The pictures of Hyland wearing a baby bump seemed to excite fans, with many sharing the images on social media and offering their thoughts on her character’s pregnancy.

Sarah Hyland sports prosthetic bump as she shoots scenes for Modern Family in LA with Ariel Winter https://t.co/zZ5wRUGy8q pic.twitter.com/nB1wQSjmcT — Hot Gossip (@gossiptree) March 6, 2019

Some fans paying close attention may have already known that something big was happening for Sarah Hyland’s Modern Family character. There had been reports going into the current season that a major character would die, and it was revealed early to be DeDe (Shelley Long), the mother to Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Claire (Julie Bowen). As actors and actresses reacted to the death, Ferguson hinted that there was another big plot line on the horizon.

“There’s a major thing happening this season. It’s beyond,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “I think you’ll be surprised.”

Sarah Hyland chimed in that the upcoming plot line was a “bigger thing than the death” — and that it would leave fans shocked.

It’s not exactly clear when Sarah Hyland’s character will be having her baby in relation to the current Modern Family season, but judging by the size of the baby bump the actress was seen sporting, it might not be much longer. The show recently announced that its 11th season would be the final one.