Hailey Baldwin Wears Nothing Under Revealing Trench Coat For Sexy ‘V Magazine’ Spread

It may be winter, but Hailey Baldwin’s latest modeling gig certainly brought the heat. The 22-year-old will be featured in a steamy spread in V Magazine’s upcoming Spring 2019 issue, which the publication gave a glimpse of on their Instagram account earlier today.

In the first of two sneak peeks at Hailey’s feature in the magazine, the model struck a sultry pose as she stood against a bright blue wall, her blonde tresses messily cascading down her back. The brown-eyed bombshell wore nothing but an edgy black bodysuit that was adorned with sequins, one which also featured a huge cutout right underneath her bosom. Meanwhile, the garment’s high-cut leg flashed some major skin and highlighted the stunner’s curvy booty and trim waist.

Hailey was arguably more covered up in the second preview of her steamy photo shoot, albeit barely. The Drop the Mic host rocked only a single article of clothing for the sexy shot — a light khaki-colored trench coat that left very little to the imagination. Hailey held on to the outerwear’s lapel and crossed one arm over her chest to cover up some of the piece’s plunging neckline. A delicate belt tied high around her waist cinched the coat closed and created a revealing leg slit that went as far up as the knot tied at her hips. This revealed that — aside from a pair of thigh-high black boots — the model was going nude underneath the garment.

Fans of both the model and the magazine went wild for the jaw-dropping photos from its upcoming issue, collectively awarding both more than 5,000 likes mere hours after the photos were posted. Many flocked to the comments section to compliment the star of the sexy shots.

“My queen,” one fan wrote, while another said she was “gorgeous.”

“Hottest woman on earth,” a third follower said.

According to The Daily Mail, Hailey’s steamy photos are a part of a story in which the model discusses female empowerment and the importance of women supporting other women.

“We should all strive to ‘level up’ by lifting each other up,” she explained to the publication.

The photo shoot for V Magazine is only the most recent of a handful of major magazines Hailey has been featured in this year. She also posed with her husband, Justin Bieber, for the cover of Vogue‘s March 2019 cover.

Just last week, the model took to her own Instagram account to celebrate her new hubby’s 25th birthday last Friday, March 1.

“25 sure looks good on u lover,” she captioned her post — one that also included two sweet photos of the newlyweds.

Hailey’s sexy spread in V Magazine will be featured in its upcoming issue, one that hits news stands on Thursday, March 7.