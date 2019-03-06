Backstreet Boys Exhibit To Appear At Grammy Museum

On April 10 the Grammy Museum will open the 'Backstreet Boys: The Experience,' an interactive exhibit commemorating the famous boy band.

According to a report by People, the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles will display a new exhibit honoring the Backstreet Boys.

The Backstreet Boys: The Experience is an upcoming exhibit that will feature items supplied by the band — including wardrobe pieces, personal memorabilia and other items commemorating the band’s rise to fame.

It will also include interactive experiences, though details haven’t been released on what form these might take.

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean says the interactivity and intimacy of the exhibit is perfect for representing the band.

“From the beginning of our career, we have always made it a priority to interact with our fans. This exhibition is a perfect way to share our favorite memories with the people who made our dreams a reality.”

The band has announced that they will be present for the exhibit’s private opening on April 8. There, they will share stories about their experiences in the band and their personal lives.

The Grammy Museum director, Michael Sticka, says the exhibit honors the band that “re-defined pop music,” and that have built a loyal fan base which has followed them over the years as other bands have come and gone.

The exhibit marks the 26-year anniversary of the band’s formation in 1993. In spite of numerous setbacks, waning popularity, and forming families of their own, the band has remained together and relatively active.

The exhibit is set to open April 10, and will run until September 2.

Still feeling the love from #Viña2019! Thank you so much, Chile! ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/GDEPAWlW7I — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) March 2, 2019

People previously reported on how active the Backstreet Boys are, in spite of the unique family challenges they face as a band.

With eight kids in tow, they’ve been on the road meeting fans and performing concerts. Kevin Richardson jokes that their dedicated VIP room — one that was once “stocked with alcohol” for important guests — is now a “family room.”

Nick Carter calls it the “VIB room,” or “Very Important Baby” room.

It’s impressive that the Backstreet Boys have remained together for more than two decades and still continue to perform and tour to this day.

In February they were nominated for the Pop Duo/Group Performance award, and the band is currently eager start their “DNA World” tour. It will be the biggest tour they’ve done in 18 years, and kicks off in Portugal on May 11.

While they may not command nearly the same level of attention and hype they did in their golden years of the late 1990s, the Backstreet Boys are still holding strong.

And their die-hard fans couldn’t be happier.