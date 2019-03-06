‘The Bachelor’ Fans React To Buzz That Hannah Brown Will Be Next ‘Bachelorette’

There has been a lot of buzz over Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor season this week, but fans are also starting to look ahead to The Bachelorette set to debut this spring. Spoilers have emerged noting that Hannah Brown is likely to be announced soon as the network’s pick, and franchise viewers have a lot to say about this.

As The Inquisitr noted earlier this week, gossip king Reality Steve has shared Bachelorette spoilers detailing that Hannah is ABC’s pick. The announcement will supposedly be made during The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special that airs on Tuesday, March 12.

Even those who don’t follow Reality Steve’s spoilers probably couldn’t help but notice how positively Brown was featured during Tuesday night’s The Bachelor“The Women Tell All” special. Support for seeing Hannah as the pick has been building over the past couple of weeks, and the editing in this special certainly worked in her favor.

That said, not everybody is ready to embrace Brown as The Bachelorette. Fellow contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes was also a frontrunner, although she’s open in admitting that she is still hurt and recovering from her Bachelor elimination. Hannah Godwin has also been considered a frontrunner, but she’s perhaps at a disadvantage by not being front and center amid all of the drama right now.

One fan noted on Twitter that Brown “really grew on me…at first I wasn’t about it…but now all I want is to watch Hannah B. find her fierce love,” and this seems to be a pretty common reaction.

Another common theme for those in support of Brown becoming The Bachelorette is to note that she seems to be relatable, authentic, genuine, and goofy. A number of fans have noted via Twitter that they see her as being similar in some ways to former lead Ashley Hebert, and of course, that season had a great outcome as Ashley married her final pick JP Rosenbaum and they have two children together.

HANNAH B FOR BACHELORETTE!!! i swear she is so genuine and goofy, she will be like ashley h 2.0 and she needs to find her JP!!!!!!! — Safiya Nygaard (@safiyajn) March 6, 2019

Hannah B. is probably the most relatable person @BachelorABC has had. If she doesn’t end up being #TheBachelorette, can she please be my friend? Or she can do both? #realquestions #HannahBforBachelorette #HannahBeast #HannahB @hannahkbrown11 — Hope Wilton (@hopekatherinew) March 6, 2019

At the same time, there are plenty of franchise viewers who regard Hannah as too plain or is a “hot mess.” Some people are saying they won’t watch if Brown is handing out roses. However, there are those who share that type of sentiment every season, no matter which person ABC chooses.

I really hope the rumor about Hanah B. being #TheBachelorette is not true. ???? I watch for the romance, not for a "hot mess" to have meltdowns. @BachelorABC #TheBachelor — clemon (@Lemonsforlove) March 6, 2019

Boy oh boy, Hannah B campaigning hard for #TheBachelorette. I feel like I don't know anything about her except giant, guarding smile. Her season will be so vanilla. I'm tired of vanilla. #wta #TheBachelor — ⚜️ReemaNotRima⚜️ (@etoufee30) March 6, 2019

Show creator Mike Fleiss teased via Twitter on Wednesday morning that a decision has been made and Reality Steve insists that it’s going to be Hannah with no possibility that ABC will make a last-minute change.

If indeed Hannah Brown is the next Bachelorette lead, will viewers tune in to watch? Will she have better luck finding lasting love than she did on Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season? The news should become official in about a week and filming is slated to begin just a few days after the announcement.