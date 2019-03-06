Elizabeth Hurley Shows Off Killer Physique In Skimpy Yellow Bikini On Instagram

There is no denying that Elizabeth Hurley looks better than a lot of 20-somethings. In fact, the 53-year-old model and actress seems to only get more attractive with age, and she isn’t afraid to flaunt her looks on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Bedazzled actress took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself in her clothing of choice: a bikini. In the photo in question, the model is rocking a skimpy two-piece consisting of a triangle top that ties around Hurley’s neck, accentuating her voluptuous cleavage. She wore a matching yellow bottom that sat low on the model’s hips, showcasing her hourglass figure — including her toned abs and strong thighs.

As suggested by the caption, Hurley appears more than ready for summer, even though spring has yet to arrive. Hurley is posing in front of a white rail with her body to the camera, giving the onlooker a full glimpse of her age-defying physique as she flashes a smile. The model is wearing her signature makeup, which consists of dark eyeliner on both her upper and lower lids and makes the blue of her eyes stand out. She has her caramel-colored hair in a middle part and down, cascading over her shoulders and onto her chest.

The snapshot, which Hurley shared with her 1.2 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 23,000 likes and more than 520 comments in less than an hour of having been posted — proving it was an immediate success with her fans. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her impeccable physique, and to share their admiration for the Estée Lauder model.

“Sunshine on a rainy day indeed,” one user noted, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Like a ray of sunshine,” another one chimed in, paired with a sun emoji.

As Hurley often does on Instagram, she was promoting her swimwear line, one named Elizabeth Hurley Beach. While Hurley is most definitely famous for her acting — which includes her role in the popular TV series The Royals — she is well-known on social media for her ageless body. A source told Hollywood Life last year that the actress takes her health very seriously, not only for looks but also because of her family history of cancer.

“Liz takes health and fitness really seriously. As the face and body of her own swimwear line, it’s essential that she stays in shape, although as a model, it’s second nature for her anyway. Liz has never been a big fan of junk food so it’s easy for her to eat clean, avoiding all processed foods, and sticking to an organic diet that’s low in carbs and high in veggies and protein,” the source told Hollywood Life.