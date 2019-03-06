Josephine Skriver Flashes Major Cleavage In Skimpy Black Bra On Instagram

It may still be winter, but despite the cold temperatures, supermodel Josephine Skriver isn’t afraid to strip down to nearly nothing. The Victoria’s Secret Angel did just that in her latest sexy Instagram photo that drove her fans wild.

The latest steamy snap shared to the 25-year-old’s Instagram feed on Wednesday, March 6 captured the model all dolled up in Los Angeles, which is quite far from her home in Nashville, Tennessee, that she shares with her fiance, Alex DeLeon. The green-eyed stunner left little to the imagination for her 5.8 million followers on the social media platform, as she was wearing nothing but a skimpy black bra.

The barely-there top did nothing but favors for the model and flashed a serious amount of cleavage thanks to its plunging scoop neckline style, while also showcasing her glowing bronzed skin and incredibly toned arms.

In the risque shot, Josephine playfully pulled at a strand of her light brown hair. Though her tresses are naturally straight, today she rocked a gorgeous blowout style as she posed for the camera. And while some of her long locks fell in front of her face, it wasn’t enough to cover up the Danish bombshell’s stunning makeup look that featured a thick coating of mascara and light pink, glossy lip.

Josephine’s millions of fans were all but shy to show their love for the model’s mid-morning snap, which at the time of this writing, has racked up more than 120,000 likes within just the first hour of going live on the platform. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to leave compliments and questions for the stunner, who spent a few minutes interacting with her followers on the post.

One follower noted a recent milestone the model achieved — traveling to every continent — and asked which one was her favorite.

“I mean Antarctica was kind of the most magical place i have ever been,” she responded, before adding that she “need[s] to go back.”

Josephine recently celebrated another major milestone in her career — her three-year anniversary as a Victoria’s Secret Angel. As The Inquisitr previously noted, the model curated another Instagram post to mark the special occasion, which she labeled her “angelversary.”

“3 years an angel!” she captioned a photo of her wearing a set of link pink lingerie and a delicate pair of angel wings as she sat by the beach. “Forever grateful for this incredible journey with my @victoriassecret family.”