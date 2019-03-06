WWE News: Current Champion To Undergo Surgery And Will Be Out Possibly Six To 14 Months

One of the biggest superstars in NXT may now miss close to a year, and he'll have to give up his title.

A number of NXT superstars have made their way up to WWE’s main roster in the last month, and that includes two of its biggest champions. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and former NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano have made huge strides, but unfortunately, trouble has come for one of them. Not only will Ciampa have to give up his title, but he’s going to have neck surgery that will keep him out of action for a very long time.

Ciampa has been dominating in NXT for a while now, and he’s just recently made a big splash by coming up to WWE’s main roster. Now, he’s going to miss a lot of time, and it’s awful timing as big things were on the way for him.

Wrestling Observer Radio, by way of Wrestling Inc., is reporting that Ciampa is scheduled to have surgery for a neck injury that has been bothering him. Apparently, he was trying to work through it for a while, but the pain has simply become too great. Dave Meltzer states that he’s going to be out of the ring for a “long, long time.”

Depending on how intrusive the neck injury ends up being, Ciampa could be out of action anywhere from six to 14 months. If Meltzer is correct on the “long, long time” estimation, the current NXT Champion could miss close to a year.

WWE

Some people knew that something was up as Tommaso Ciampa was recently pulled from an upcoming appearance at an independent wrestling event. Pro Wrestling Sheet reported that he was no longer able to appear at the Cold Fury event on March 15, 2019.

WWE had been planning even bigger things for Ciampa, who has been his own highlight reel in NXT over the course of the last couple of years.

It has been expected that Ciampa was going to defend his NXT Championship against Johnny Gargano at NXT TakeOver: New York over WrestleMania 35 weekend. Now, Ciampa is going to have to relinquish the title, at which point it will be vacated.

For now, there has been no plan as to what WWE is going to do with the NXT Championship.

Tommaso Ciampa injury. Ugly, don't watch if you're squeamish. ????#SDLive pic.twitter.com/J9FoghlBDH — GIF Skull – #njpw47th – Happy Birthday NJPW (@GIFSkull) February 20, 2019

Last month, Ciampa avoided an injury scare during a match on SmackDown Live where #DIY battled The Bar. While doing a sunset flip powerbomb onto Sheamus, both men landed awkwardly and a lot of people thought Ciampa’s left leg was badly injured, but he escaped without anything.

Sadly, the neck injury he has been dealing with has simply become too much. A lot of plans are going to have to be rewritten with Tommaso Ciampa needing to undergo surgery and having to vacate the NXT Championship. WWE has time to do some moving around with the promotion, but it’s not yet known what will happen.