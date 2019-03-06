Bella Thorne Channels Marilyn Monroe In Risque Instagram Snapshot

Bella Thorne took to her Instagram earlier this week to share a gorgeous image of herself in a Marylin Monroe-esque wig as she strikes a seductive pose for the camera.

In the snapshot in question, the 21-year-old model and actress is featured in what looks like a bathrobe that she is wearing off the shoulders, making for a powerfully sultry pose. The camera captures Thorne from the chest up, showcasing her strong shoulders and structured collarbone.

The model’s body is turned to the side while her head is facing the camera, though she has her gaze down. Her lips are slightly opened and pursed in a seductive way that resembles the iconic 1950s sex symbol. She is wearing a cherry-colored lipstick that makes her lips’ original color pop, giving it a natural plumpness. She is wearing thin eyeliner on her lids, paired with fake eyelashes in a true homage to the aesthetics of the mid-20th century.

Thorne has her right hand close to her chest, showing that she is wearing a variety of rings on her fingers. Her bathroom is white, matching the color of the setting Thorne is posing in, which accentuates the sun-kissed tone of her skin. The short waves of her platinum wig curl up around her, transforming her into a modern version of Marilyn Monroe.

The snapshot, which Thorne shared with her close to 20 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 520,000 likes and more than 4,200 comments in under a day. Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section to note the similarities between her and the iconic blonde, and also to share their admiration for her.

“Marilyn Thorne,” one user noted.

“Marilyn Monroe be like finally somebody got it right and damn she looks good,” another one chimed in.

Thorne has recently been in the news following her split from YouTuber Tana Mongeau. As Teen Vogue reported, Thorne has used social media to defend her ex, saying that Mongeau won’t use her platform to exploit their breakup. Thorne announced their split in a February 26 tweet, according to Teen Vogue, which prompted social media users to respond that Mongeau would likely do a video about it.

“Damn I’ll be waiting for the explanation vid from tana in about 6 months,” one commenter wrote in response to Thorne’s breakup tweet.

On Monday, the model replied, retweeting the comment and responding, “No no we aren’t doing that. Our relationship deserves more respect,” adding two heart emoji at the end, the report continued.