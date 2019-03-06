‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope’s Dinner With The Enemy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, March 7, reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will have dinner with the enemy. Unfortunately, nobody knows that they have a criminal in their midst — and that she is harboring a secret that could change their lives forever.

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) just started a job at the local hangout. Danny (Keith Carlos) is still showing her the ropes, and has already declared that she’s a natural at waitressing. But Flo’s first day at work has been far from boring. She already met Hope and nearly confessed to her that her baby is alive — and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) blasted her for not leaving town, and for staying in Los Angeles.

Then, she literally bumped into Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) — or Wyatt Fuller as he was known before he took his father’s surname. It turns out that Wyatt and Flo used to be high school sweethearts. Flo’s heart was broken when her boyfriend disappeared without even saying goodbye. It appears as if Wyatt and Quinn (Rena Sofer) had to flee Las Vegas in the middle of the night. Flo never knew what happened to her boyfriend, and was completely bowled over when she ran into him at her new job.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, state that Wyatt will invite his ex to dinner. He wants her to meet his new girlfriend, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), and hopes that they will be able to catch up over a meal.

However, Flo does not know that Wyatt has also invited Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) to come over. As far as Flo is concerned, Wyatt is an only child — she doesn’t know that he has a half-brother, Liam. This sibling is married to Hope, Wyatt’s ex-wife, who is the mother of the baby she passed off as her own.

Flo will have to contend with all of these facts as she is surprised with the other guests at Wyatt’s soiree. While she may garner some sympathy from Hope, who thinks that she’s Phoebe’s birth mother, Flo will struggle with her own guilt. She knows that she robbed Hope and Liam of their daughter, Beth.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Hope and Flo will bond. As far as Hope is concerned, they both know the pain of losing a daughter. In reality, she’s entertaining the woman who stole everything from her.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.