Former Fast Food Fan Transforms His Health By Drinking A Pint Of Old Urine Every Day

Radical diets and extreme detox plans have been all the rage for quite some time now, but one man believes he has hit gold with his rather peculiar and unusual dietary habit.

British man Fabian Farquharson was once a massive fast food fan. The 37-year-old interior designer from Sheffield traveled a lot during his working day and was forced to eat on the fly. Convenience was the name of the game and fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Burger King played a massive part in Fabian’s diet.

Naturally, all those burgers and fries took their toll, and after perpetually suffering from crippling stomach pains, which baffled his doctor, Fabian began to research alternative therapies as a means to cure his condition.

At first, Fabian ditched the burgers and fries and adopted a “fruitarian” diet, which as the name suggests, entails eating only raw fruit. It worked wonders and Fabian felt a new man almost immediately.

Whilst researching holistic diets, Fabian stumbled across some literature on the benefits of drinking urine.

The consumption of urine for health benefits is nothing new. The Inquisitr has previously reported on 33-year-old urine guzzler Kayleigh Oakley, who firmly believes in the beneficial properties of what many regard as a toxic byproduct of the human body.

The successful businesswoman begins each day by urinating into a half-pint glass and then downing most of the lukewarm contents with gusto. She then applies the remainder of the urine to her skin “as a moisturizer” before hitting the shower to clean up and ready herself for a day at the office.

Oakley swears the bizarre beauty treatment works wonders and said it is the key to her flawless skin.

As a self-confessed open-minded soul, Fabian decided to give drinking his own fresh urine a go and was pleasantly surprised by the experience.

“It tasted a bit like a bitter ale initially, it was quite strong but not a terrible taste and I had no problem finishing the glass,” Fabian told The Mirror.

“It was about half an hour later that I started to feel amazing, I was absolutely bursting with energy. Now I’d never go a day without it and would recommend it to anyone.”

After enjoying the benefits of a daily dose of fresh urine, Fabian decided to up the ante and began leaving some to ripen and ferment for up to a month. This unusual practice ages the urine as it goes through a magnification process and increases the potency of any purported benefits.

Fabian explained, “I store it in glass containers like mason jars, label it with the date and then leave it for around 30 days.”

When he judges the urine to have reached peak potency, Fabian pulls the cork and settles back to savor some more of the good stuff.