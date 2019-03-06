Taylor Swift Says Kim Kardashian’s Online Bullying Brought Her To The ‘Lowest’ Point Of Her Life

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian have been embroiled in rumors of a feud ever since their 2016 fallout when Kardashian began referring to Swift as a “snake.” Swift sat down with Elle Magazine to open up about the things she has learned leading up to her 30th birthday this year, and said that drowning out the noise of “online hate” has kept her sane and level-headed, but not without some weak moments.

“A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet. The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life,” the “Love Story” singer shared.

The incident, of course, was Kardashian’s campaign against Swift following her husband, Kanye West’s release of “Famous,” where he refers to Swift as “that bitch.” West insisted that he got Swift’s nod of approval for the shoutout, however, Swift quickly denied West’s claims.

Kardashian then released videos of telephone conversations between West and Swift that were deemed private and launched an online campaign to drag the pop star, consistently referring to her as a “snake” on social media.

She said that revealing her 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn onstage during her tour felt like the equivalent of responding with an “LOL” to a hateful comment online and that she learned to laugh from the teachable moment, as well as rise above. Swift also shared that it would be wonderful if she ever received an apology for the online bullying, but even if she doesn’t, she’s found comfort in knowing that she can move forward.

Swift also opened up about her friends’ support during the difficult times, and how her squad didn’t care if she was “canceled.” She found solace during her darkest moments in her support group — and her music — and her “Reputation” tour was an emotional rollercoaster for her, seeing her fans sing along to the songs that described her pain while she attempted to look away from the harsh words being thrown at her on social media.

“The most emotional part of the Reputation Stadium Tour for me was knowing I was looking out at the faces of the people who helped me get back up. I’ll never forget the ones who stuck around.”

Swift has since turned off all commenting on her Instagram, saying that she no longer needs validation from anyone on how she looks, or what she is doing. This has allowed her to share updates with her family, friends, and fans, but she’s now not worrying about who is talking negatively about her while she’s trying to enjoy her life.

She also opened up about her strength following the Kanye West/Kim Kardashian drama, and that her normal default of being “sweet” and kind found her nothing but trouble, and folks were consistently taking advantage of her.

“Grow a backbone, trust your gut, and know when to strike back. Be like a snake—only bite if someone steps on you,” she said.