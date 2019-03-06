Paris Jackson Doesn’t Believe The Allegations In The ‘Finding Neverland’ Documentary

Paris Jackson isn’t buying any of the allegations in the new documentary about her father. According to TMZ, Michael Jackson’s 20-year-old daughter hasn’t watched Finding Neverland, which features two testimonies from people who claim that the singer abused them for years when they were young, but she is steadfast in her support of her father.

Several sources told the news outlet that Paris wasn’t given the chance to watch the documentary before it was revealed at Sundance, but that the testimonies of Wade Robson and James Safechuck aren’t enough to change her mind about her dad. According to The Daily Mail, Paris is “not the least bit torn or conflicted about its content.”

In the documentary, Robson claims that Jackson performed oral sex on him and Safechuck says that the singer taught the boys to hide while they traveled in hotels. Both men had previously denied any sexual abuse allegations and Robson testified in Jackson’s 2005 trial for sexual abuse.

Earlier this week, Paris posted a message to fans on her Twitter account calling for people to relax.

“[D]on’t take life too seriously, life already takes itself serious enough as it is,” she wrote.

She also posted a video to Instagram showing her and friend dancing to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

In the video, she is wearing a tie-dyed t-shirt that reads “don’t even trip,” as she dances and shimmies.

Why do Michael Jackson's alleged victims seem so stoic while graphically detailing their abuse in #LeavingNeverland? https://t.co/5T8G7oh30E — New York Magazine (@NYMag) March 6, 2019

Paris is allegedly worried that the fallout from the documentary could hurt her budding career as an actor and, despite her laid-back attitude in public, is devastated by the documentary’s release.

“Paris had hoped to launch a successful career in acting but fears Leaving Neverland has ruined her chances of it taking off. She was in a movie last year but believes the documentary is already scaring directors away because the abuse her father is accused of may put moviegoers off her,” a source told The Sun.

“It all comes down to marketing. The worry is that any movies she stars in will be derailed if Michael’s abuse scandal is all people think about when they see her on screen. She wants to act but knows this could affect those plans,” the source added.

Paris had a small part in a movie called Gringo last year, and last summer, she was cast in a role for the film The Space Between with Kelsey Grammer.

Jackson’s brothers have stood beside him, saying that they don’t believe the allegations in the documentary and that their brother was never “inappropriate” with the children he hung out with.