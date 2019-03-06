Robin Wright Shows Off Age-Defying Figure At 52

The 'House of Cards' actress showed off her toned figure and slender pins in a pair of black leggings while out in Los Angeles.

Hollywood boasts a number of dazzling celebrities who appear to have found the secret to eternal youth, and Robin Wright is certainly one of them. At 52-years-old, the stunning actress looks as beguiling as ever, and seems to have stopped aging in its tracks.

The Blade Runner 2049 star has an enviable figure that would make many women half her age green with envy — and she’s not shy about flaunting her age-defying physique, much to the delight of her many fans.

The gorgeous actress was photographed on the streets of Los Angeles, and wowed paparazzi with her fit frame. According to The Daily Mail, Wright had stepped out for some take-out food with her husband, 34-year-old Clement Giraudet, when the two were spotted by photographers in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood.

In a series of snapshots published by the media outlet, the Wonder Woman actress looked flawless as she strutted her stuff in black-and-white leggings, showcasing her slender pins and toned thighs. The 52-year-old stunner rocked a pair of classic sunglasses and beat the afternoon chill in a gray Yves Saint Laurent hoodie.

The star’s choice of fashion label was not at all surprising. After all, her hubbie is one the executives at Yves Saint Laurent, as noted by The Daily Mail. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo actress completed her sporty look with a pair of gray Nike sneakers, and pulled back her blonde tresses in a high ponytail that gave her a very youthful vibe.

Photographed with a drink in hand, the spectacularly fit actress made her way through Brentwood with a confident smile on her face. Meanwhile, her husband followed close behind his lady with his own drink in hand, chivalrously carrying the bag of take-out food.

Just like his A-lister wife, the young executive also sported a casual outfit. Giraudet stepped out donning a green hoodie over a beanie hat and a pair of black shorts.

Robin Wright, 52, shows of her toned figure in black leggings during a food run https://t.co/WAi3Wqll3P — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 6, 2019

The Forrest Gump actress recently turned heads at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in late January, where she rocked the red carped in a plunging Oscar de la Renta metallic gown.

As The Inquisitr reported at the time, Wright received a SAG nomination for best actress for her performance in the drama series House of Cards. While the award ended up being snagged by Sandra Oh for her role in BBC’s Killing Eve, Wright won over the crowd with her fabulous sense of style.

The actress proved that beauty and sex-appeal have no correlation with age, and showed off her insane body by going braless under the shimmering high-slit dress. Shortly after the event, the Everest actress took to her Instagram page to show off her incredible outfit in a glamorous photo. In the snapshot, Wright put her perfect cleavage on full-display, proudly flaunting her ageless figure in the daring gown.

The actress is set to reprise her role as Antiope, the general of the Amazonian army, in the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984 movie. And, judging by the recent paparazzi photos, Wright “showed she’s still action-flick form,” remarked The Daily Mail.