Ryan Phillippe’s Ex Elsie Hewitt Goes Naked On Instagram Amid Legal Battle

Elsie Hewitt turned 22 earlier this week, and Treats! magazine turned to Instagram to wish her a happy birthday by sharing a very NSFW compilation of photos featuring the model in nothing but her birthday suit.

In the post in question, Hewitt, who is currently embroiled in a legal battle with her ex-flame Ryan Phillippe, leaves little to the imagination as she poses completely in the nude, facing her body to the camera. The photos consist of a series of altered images that play with colors, all featuring the model. All the shots show several images of Hewitt without any clothing in artsy collages in bright red, blue, and green against a white background.

The first shot shows eight juxtaposed images of the former Playboy Playmate in the previously mentioned colors. She is wearing her long brown hair in a middle part and down, cascading over her shoulders. In another photo, Hewitt has her back to the camera, showing off her bare derriere as her wavy hair falls onto her back, reaching all the way past her waist. Throughout the photos, Hewitt strikes different poses while making a variety of facial expressions.

One of the photos in the series of eight indicates that Hewitt was photographed by Steve Shaw.

View this post on Instagram 3chainz A post shared by elsie (@elsie) on Oct 1, 2018 at 9:34am PDT

“Happy birthday @elsie they broke the mold when they made you! We [heart] you,” Treats! captioned the post.

The snapshot, which the magazine shared with its 301,000 Instagram followers, racked up more than 26,000 likes and more than 275 comments — at the time of this writing — which is a considerable amount for its Instagram posts. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to wish Hewitt a happy birthday and praise the series’ aesthetics.

“Wow powerful energy,” one user wrote.

“Dope illusion effect,” another one chimed in.

While Hewitt is a rising model with an impressive resume for her young age, she most recently made headlines after she filed a lawsuit against Phillippe in which she accused the actor of domestic violence, as People reported back in September. In January, a judge ordered Phillippe to pay a $790 penalty for missing the December 28 deadline to turn over all communications relevant to her $1 million assault case, according to The Daily Mail.

This communication includes text messages and social media posts relating to the alleged July 4, 2017, altercation when she says Phillippe “grabbed [her] upper arm so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm hours later. He then braced his body and threw her down his staircase as hard as he could,” according to People.

Phillippe has repeatedly denied the allegations.