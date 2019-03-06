NFL’s Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones Hit With Eight Charges After Casino Arrest

Adam “Pacman” Jones, the NFL cornerback who has long been known for off-the-field incidents, was arrested last week at a casino in Indiana.

According to TMZ, Jones was first arrested when he was suspected of cheating at a table game. Jones then gave a middle finger gesture to Indiana Gaming Commission Enforcement agents and threatened to kill at least one of the agents.

Later, the longtime defensive back managed to break out of custody but was eventually subdued by officers. After he was re-arrested, Jones continued to insult the officers, calling them a “bunch of crackers” and later saying “Suck my d*ck, n***er.”

The 35-year-old Jones was charged with eight counts, including felony intimidation, felony battery against an officer, cheating at gambling, resisting law enforcement, and public intoxication.

According to a later TMZ story, Jones claims the video of the arrest will vindicate him.

Known as “Pacman,” Jones was the sixth overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft. He later played for the Dallas Cowboys and briefly for the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers before beginning an eight-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals that ended in 2017. Jones went on to play seven games for the Denver Broncos last year before he was released in November.

Jones, who was already on probation when he was drafted for charges stemming from a fight, has been arrested and made news for off-the-field incidents numerous times throughout his career.

Pacman Jones Told Cops to During Casino Arrest He Would Kill Them, They Could Suck His D*ck & Called Them a Bunch of Crackers (Video) https://t.co/dYRi29qncX pic.twitter.com/7disFO8Eq8 — Robert Littal (@BSO) March 5, 2019

The most infamous incident was probably the one that took place during NBA All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas in 2007 when Jones and rapper Nelly appeared at a strip club and threw cash in the air in an act known as “making it rain.” This led to a dispute between Jones and the strippers over the money, which escalated into a shooting, allegedly by a member of Jones’ entourage. Jones agreed to plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit disorderly conduct, per ESPN. Jones was also ordered to pay $11.5 million to the man who was shot in the incident.

Jones was involved in a different casino incident in 2017, per the Cincinnati Enquirer, in which he and a group of friends were escorted out of the Hollywood Casino, also in Indiana. Jones was not arrested in the incident, but he apologized on his Instagram at the time.

Jones has also been suspended multiple times by the league for his various transgressions, including for the entire 2007 season.