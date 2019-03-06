‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Rey Makes A Desperate Choice

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, March 7, brings a dilemma for Rey as he takes the stand to give testimony in the J.T. murder trial. Plus, Jack tests Kerry’s loyalty to Phyllis and himself, but who comes out on top?

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on the spot in the courtroom, according to She Knows Soaps. He’s called to testify, and Brittany (Lauren Woodland) hinges her entire defense of Sharon (Sharon Case) on Rey’s testimony. Because of that, Rey will find himself answering some uncomfortable questions especially since his wife Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) is in the courtroom supporting him.

The Inquisitr reported that Rey could smooth the whole thing over with one tiny lie. All he needs to do is say yes when Brittany asks if he tried to purposefully lure Sharon into confessing by telling her he loves her. Of course, this is Rey, and he typically doesn’t lie unless he’s trying to protect Mia from getting in trouble for attacking Lola (Sasha Calle), whom she mistook for Abby (Melissa Ordway). This lie though is too much for him to cop to most likely. The chances are incredibly high that Rey reveals he loves Sharon and not Mia, and that could spell doom for Sharon if Mia continues down her dark path.

Today on #YR, Jack stages a coup and Phyllis takes a stand. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/tZrjep2qTG pic.twitter.com/qeLKERaUrJ — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) March 5, 2019

Elsewhere, Jack (Peter Bergman) tests Kerry’s (Alice Hunter) loyalty. Months ago, Jack told Kerry he doesn’t have time for games, and yet, he’s asking her to choose sides between him and her boss and friend, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). Jack and Billy (Jason Thompson) feel there’s no time like the present to wrest control of Jabot away from Phyllis and put the position back in the Abbott family. After all, their father, John Abbott, started the entire cosmetics company, and they must protect his legacy since Phyllis’s bad press could cause issues.

Of course, Kerry and Jack’s relationship is great, and they enjoy each other. However, Kerry also feels a strong bond with Phyllis, who is her friend as well as her boss. The chances are good that Kerry will refuse to help Jack. If not, she will likely be incredibly reluctant to act as his spy to help oust Phyllis. While the chips are down for the Jabot CEO given her recent breakup, she always manages to land on her feet. Kerry may end up trying to ride the line on this one, which could cause her issues with both Jack and Phyllis in the end.