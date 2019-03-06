R. Kelly Claims Parents ‘Sold’ Daughters To Him, Per ‘Page Six’

Among many of the shocking claims that R. Kelly made during an interview with CBS News reporter Gayle King was that parents “sold” their daughters to him, per a story published by Page Six. Kelly maintains his innocence of the charges leveled against him that include 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four women, three of whom were minors at the time of the alleged assaults.

“What kind of father, what kind of mother would sell their daughter to a man?” Kelly said during his sit-down interview with King.

“So you’re saying the parents handed their daughters, Azriel [Clary] and Joycelyn [Savage], to you?” was King’s rebuttal to his question. “Is that what you’re saying?”

“Absolutely,” Kelly replied.

He then explained his relationships with the aforementioned women during the CBS News sit down by explaining that he “[loves] them.”

“It’s like they’re like my girlfriends. We have a relationship. It’s real and I know guys like — I’ve known guys all my life that have five or six women, okay. So don’t go there on me.”

Kelly sat down for the one-on-one with King because he wanted to set the record straight, reported The New York Times.

“Something like this can happen to any artist. Anybody famous. Anybody famous can get accused of so many different things,” Kelly stated to King.

It was long rumored that Kelly had multiple relationships and sexual relationships with underage girls. According to the BBC, the singer had a string of legal issues linked to the women he has been involved with throughout the years. In 1996, Tiffany Hawkins sued the singer for “personal injuries and emotional distress.” She settled in 1998 for $250,000. In 2001 he was sued by an intern named Tracy Sampson who accused him of encouraging her when she was 17 “into an indecent sexual relationship.”

WATCH: @GayleKing spoke to Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary about living with R. Kelly and their estranged relationship with their families. It made them very emotional. We'll bring you more of their interview, tomorrow only on @CBSThisMorning. pic.twitter.com/R9IWQmy8RR — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

In 2002, Kelly was sued by Patrice Jones, who claimed she was in a relationship with the singer while she was underage. She also claimed she became pregnant and had to have an abortion during their relationship. The same year, Montina Woods sued Kelly for videotaping her while they had sex. Both suits were settled out of court.

If your daughters came to you and said, "Look, this guy is doing to me what the allegations are against you." — @GayleKing “Then I would have to arrest myself after I did what I had to do.” — @RKelly https://t.co/o5wfERQxnZ #rkellyinterview pic.twitter.com/B8Xkq1QJMj — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 6, 2019

It was in June 2002 that Kelly was first formally arrested and charged with 21 counts of making child pornography involving intercourse, oral sex, urination, and other sexual acts reported the BBC. The charges all stemmed from an encounter with one underage girl, prosecutors alleged. Six years after the initial suit was brought to the courts, Kelly was found not guilty on every count he was charged with because the jury reportedly could not verify the woman on the tapes in question was a minor.

Kelly’s case returned to public consciousness after the Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly depicted the singer as a sexual predator. He has denied all the accusations against him, both on the series and the charges that he is currently facing in court.

Gayle King’s CBS News interview with R. Kelly aired on CBS This Morning on March 6.