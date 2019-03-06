Khloe Kardashian Is Keeping Baby True Away From Tristan Thompson During Cheating Drama, Per ‘Radar Online’

The drama surrounding the Kardashian family amidst the cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson is getting even more involved, as Radar Online has now alleged that Khloe is keeping her daughter, True, away from her father. A source close to the Kardashian family revealed that Khloe has gone great lengths to keep Thompson, 27, from seeing his child, and the entire ordeal is starting to make the NBA star angry.

“He is her father and he is furious that she is trying to use True as a pawn in her game! Tristan understands what he did wrong but he just really feels like it is unfair of Khloe to try and put True in the middle,” the insider shared.

Just under two weeks since rumors began circulating that Thompson had an affair with Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods, the Kardashian/Jenner family has been doing their best to move on with their lives, and support Khloe during this difficult time, though the indiscretion keeps surfacing, with new details arising.

Last week, Woods tried to clear the air by sitting down with Jada Pinkett Smith for a highly anticipated episode of her Facebook series, Red Table Talk, and the model revealed that though she did not sleep with Thompson, as many might have thought, he did try to kiss her when she exited his home at around 7:00 a.m.

As Cosmopolitan shared, Woods might have dropped a major bombshell during the episode when she referred to Thompson as Kardashian’s “ex,” suggesting that the on-again-off-again couple might have already called it quits prior to the alleged tryst.

“And that’s my first step where I went wrong. And how would I feel if someone close to me is hanging at my ex’s house—the father of my child? I didn’t think about that. That’s the first part of the problem. I should have gone home after the party.”

Kardashian proceeded to drag Woods on her Twitter account shortly after the episode aired, and called Woods out for breaking up her family. Fans where quick to point out to the Good American designer that Woods might have had a hand in it, but Thompson should be the one to blame. Kardashian took a step back, and eventually said the ordeal is, entirely, Thompson’s fault — while simultaneously unfollowing the father of her child on his various social media accounts.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet further added that although Thompson is to blame for the indiscretion, it still hurts that someone that she considered a “sister” would put her in the position she is in — and now, it’s time for her to move on.

“I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True,” the reality star shared.