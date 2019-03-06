‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Samantha Hoopes Goes Completely Nude For Latest Instagram Photo

Samantha Hoopes has been on a daring streak on Instagram as of late. Earlier this week, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media platform to share a very revealing snapshot in which she is featured completely in the nude.

In the photo in question, Hoopes can be seen wearing nothing but her birthday suit as she sits with her legs and arms strategically positioned to cover herself up and censor the photo. The 28-year-old model is sitting on the floor in front of an off-white wall, in a setting whose neutral colors help showcase Hoopes’ natural curves and perfect complexion.

The Pennsylvania beauty is facing the camera with one leg crossed over her bent left one in such a way that her thigh covers her lower body. She is resting her left forearm on her knee, helping cover her breasts while her head is leaning against her right hand, whose arm is also resting on her knee.

Hoopes has her chocolate hair in a middle part and up in a messy bun. Loose strands of hair fall around her head, helping frame her face. The model has a brown smokey eye and nude lipstick, while bronzer helps contour the model’s face, accentuating her facial structure. She is gazing intently at the onlooker, with her lips puckered in a seductive way.

As she often does, Hoopes paired her sultry photo with an inspirational message about self-love. The post, which the model shared with her 1.1 million Instagram followers, racked up nearly 25,000 likes and more than 300 comments within a day of being up, as of the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and engage with her lengthy caption.

“Self reflection can be a lifelong endeavor,” one user noted.

“Great lesson, thank you!” another one chimed in.

Hoopes jetted off to Australia in October to shoot her spread for the upcoming Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which is set to come out in May. The model returned for her sixth Swimsuit Edition appearance, which was shot in Kangaroo Island with Aussie photographer Josie Clough, the magazine pointed out.

“Every year @si_swimsuit always amazes me & takes leaps in the industry… Doesn’t matter your age weight height or anything no one deserves to be treated poorly touched or abused for the way the look or for what other people view you as! Always do you and know that there’s options and people here to help you!” The Daily Mail quoted her as saying.