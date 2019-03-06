‘B&B’ Recap For Tuesday, March 5: Zoe Blasts Flo

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, March 5, states that Liam (Scott Clifton) and Wyatt (Darin Brooks) bonded while looking at photos of the girls. Wyatt figured that Liam loved spending time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman). Liam admitted that he also wanted to be a father-figure to Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville). Wyatt opted to be their “funcle” and planned to spoil them as their fun uncle.

Wyatt wanted to know how Liam really felt about Hope wanting him to reunite with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) for the girls’ sake. Liam said that he wanted to fight for his marriage. They talked about Wyatt’s latest career move. Per She Knows Soaps, Liam was happy that Wyatt was back at Spencer Publications. Wyatt offered Liam his support during this difficult time.

Hope wanted to leave the bar after paying her tab. However, Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) stopped her by telling her that she needed to tell her something. Just then Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) barged in and asked Flo what she was doing. Zoe then introduced Flo to Hope as Phoebe’s biological mother.

Hope opined that it must have been difficult for Flo to give up her daughter for adoption. Flo became tearful when Hope told her that Phoebe has been a blessing to her. Hope left.

Zoe blasted Flo after Hope left. Zoe accused Flo of wanting to confess to Hope. She did not want her father to go to jail and urged her to leave town. Flo said that Reese deserved to be in jail after everything that he did. She felt that the truth would come out eventually. Zoe told Flo again, “Pack your bags, leave L.A. immediately.”

Steffy and Ridge Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) talked about the newly adopted baby. Ridge said that he wished he could thank Phoebe’s birth mother. He felt as if she was always meant to be part of their family. They talked about how she was coping with two babies. She told him that she was managing and that Liam was also doing his part. After Ridge left, Steffy daydreamed about sharing a life with Liam again.

Hope arrived home and was sitting on the couch. After exchanging pleasantries with Liam, she told him that she had met Phoebe’s birth mother that day.

At the bar, Flo bumped into someone. She looked up and said, “Wyatt? Wyatt Fuller?”