Sean Spicer, Former Trump Associate, Says He’ll Cooperate With House Judiciary Probe

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, one of dozens of people to be issued document requests by a House Judiciary Committee investigation into possible wrongdoing by Donald Trump and his associates, said Tuesday that he will cooperate with the investigation, The Hill is reporting.

On Sunday, as reported at the time by The Inquisitr, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler, a New York Democrat, told ABC News that his committee would be issuing subpoenas to at least 60 individuals and entities connected to the Trump administration – a number that now appears to have reached 81. Some of the individuals expected at the time to be issued document requests included Trump’s oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., as well as the Chief Financial Officer of the Trump Organization, Allen Weisselberg. And now Sean Spicer is included in that list.

Nadler said at the time that the evidence seemed to point to Trump having possibly committed crimes.

“We are going to initiate investigations into abuses of power, into corruption… and into obstruction of justice. It’s our job to protect the rule of law. It’s very clear that the president obstructed justice.”

As for Spicer, the committee has asked him for documents related to multiple topics, a few of which are noted here. For example, the committee is interested in any documents Spicer may have concerning Michael Flynn’s departure as national security adviser; the firing of former FBI Director James Comey; and anything he might have concerning a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower between members of the Trump campaign and a Russian lawyer purportedly promising damaging information on then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

“I will do everything to facilitate this investigation and there’s nothing that I have to hide. So I want a swift conclusion to this whole thing as soon as possible.”

Trump is now at the center of three investigations going on within the federal government. The ongoing Russia probe by FBI special counsel Robert Mueller, which has already resulted in multiple criminal indictments and even prison sentences, is expected to wrap up soon. Similarly, the House Oversight Committee is currently preparing a legal case to subpoena Trump’s tax returns. And of course, there are the House Judiciary Committee’s actions begun this week.

Spicer, for his part, believes that Democrats are grasping at straws to find something they can pin on the president. Specifically, he claims, the evidence seems to indicate that the Mueller probe is going to come up blank, so congressional Democrats are fishing.