Luke Perry’s Family Had To Make ‘Devastating’ Decision To Take The Actor Off Of Life Support

After Riverdale actor Luke Perry suffered a massive stroke at just 52-years-old, he was placed on life support with the idea that he would eventually recover, hopefully within 48 hours. Perry was placed under heavy sedation, and as a source revealed to Us Weekly, the actor wasn’t “doing well,” and the family had to come together to make the difficult decision to take him off of life support, and let him go.

“Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so. But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

Perry’s ex-wife, Rachel Sharp, his two children, Jack and Sophia, and his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, were at Perry’s bedside at the time of his passing and made the heartbreaking decision together to remove Perry’s breathing and feeding tubes.

After Perry’s March 4 passing, his co-stars from all over the world and fans alike offered their tributes and showed their love for the late actor and mourned the loss of their family member and friend.

Actress Soleil Moon Frye, whom Perry once had a rumored relationship with, shared a touching tribute to her Instagram in which she shared the story of the duo taking a plane trip together, and how Perry comforted the Punky Brewster alum when she had anxiety over flying in the small aircraft.

She referred to Perry as a “gentle soul” and said that he had a kind and gentle heart toward her, always.

Actress Shannen Doherty, who worked with Perry on the ’90s classic drama Beverly Hills 90210, opened up about her time working with Perry, and the friendship they shared together that continued through this year. Doherty said that though the duo had grown apart when 90210 wrapped up, Perry resurfaced in her life as they rekindled their friendship when Doherty announced that she was battling breast cancer in 2015, as People Magazine reported.

Doherty said that Perry’s life revolved around his children, who are now 21- and 18-years-old, and that he was immensely proud of both of them.

“Luke loved his family. He raved about his kids and how proud he was of them. He showed me videos of the often. They were his heart and for him, his biggest accomplishment,” Doherty shared.

Perry’s daughter, Sophia, broke her silence on her father’s passing yesterday and shared on Instagram that she had rushed to her father’s side from her travels in Malawi, and was glad to have spent those remaining moments with the dad that she adored so much. She thanked her father’s fans and co-stars for their outpouring of support during the family’s difficult ordeal, and that she is grateful for all of the love that she and her family have received.

“I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly,” Sophia shared.