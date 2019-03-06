Salma Hayek Calls Out Racists Who Can’t Believe She Married A Billionaire

Salma's husband is thought to be worth $7 billion.

Salma Hayek had some choice words for people she says are “intimidated” by her because of her marriage to French businessman François-Henri Pinault. The actress spoke very candidly in a new interview with Town & Country for a new cover feature, where she confessed that there are many people who were “shocked” that she married Pinault, considering she is of Mexican heritage.

Per People, the actress shared with the magazine that “a lot of people are very shocked that I married who I married and some people are even intimidated now by me.”

Salma then claimed that those surprised by their marriage are actually, in her opinion, displaying “another way of showing racism.”

“They can’t believe this Mexican ended up in the life that she has, and they’re uncomfortable around me,” she added.

Hayek continued to gush over her husband, whom she married a decade ago, in her interview with the magazine.

“[Pinault] is the best husband in the world. I get to be who I am with him, and I don’t feel that somebody tries to limit me,” she said in the interview, while not divulging too many personal details about their relationship.

“I’m not going to tell you [how we met]. It’s such a romantic, amazing story, but it is mine,” The Hummingbird Project star teased of their more than decade-long romance.

“I don’t want to vulgarize it by making it into a story to make myself interesting,” Salma then added.

The couple has kept their romance pretty private ever since they confirmed their romance and engagement back in 2007, though they publicly showed off their love for one another last August when Pinault surprised his wife with a vow renewal ceremony.

Salma shared the adorable photos and details on her Instagram account, telling her millions of followers that she actually thought she was going to the spa.

However, she actually ended up renewing her vows with the businessman in a romantic outdoor ceremony.

According to People, François-Henri has an estimated net worth of a whopping $7 billion. He oversees the luxury good company Kering, which oversees a number of the world’s most notable fashion brands including Gucci, Balenciaga, and Yves Saint-Laurent.

52-year-old Hayek and 56-year-old Pinault have a daughter together, 11-year-old Valentina who — as The Inquisitr reported just last week — recently made a rare appearance despite her parents opting to keep her out of the spotlight.

Salma’s latest confessions come shortly after she kept it very real on social media recently by giving fans a look at her natural grey hair in a makeup-free photo.

The Inquisitr shared a stunning bared-faced snap of Hayek, as she went au naturel while telling fans that she was “proud” to reveal her natural self to the world.