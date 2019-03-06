Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Having Same Problems As Princess Diana & Prince Charles, Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are reportedly experiencing the same problems as his late mother Princess Diana and his father Prince Charles did during their marriage. The couple, who have been wed 10 months, are expecting their first child this spring.
Express alleged that Markle has become way more popular than her husband in the public eye. This was the same problem that Princess Diana experienced in the first years of her marriage to Prince Charles, and it was an issue the couple never truly managed to move past.
Although the couple is similar in that respect, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is on more of an equal personal playing field than Charles and Diana’s ever was.
Harry supports his wife as she champions causes for equality and women’s rights. These are issues she began to support when she was just a child, as she wrote a letter stating that a commercial she saw was disrespectful toward women. The company then changed its slogan.
Royal expert Roya Nikkhah revealed to the paper that the humanitarian causes the prince had headed up have been eclipsed by Markle’s work on them. Markle was already a humanitarian for several women’s causes prior to her marriage to Harry, per a story by Harpers Bazaar, including working as a Global Ambassador for World Vision, a One Young World Counselor, and as an advocate for the United Nations.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke of Sussex visited the Scar Free Foundation’s new centre at Queen Elizabeth Hospital — which will support the creation of bespoke psychological interventions to help veterans and their families adjust to living with an altered appearance such as physical scarring or limb loss. More than 6,000 members of the British armed forces have been seriously injured or scarred in recent conflicts. The Scar Free Foundation centre’s new study UNITS (Understanding Needs and Interventions for the Treatment of Scarring), will involve over 200 veterans from recent operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, and aims to better understand and address the psychological needs of military personnel affected by appearance altering conflict wounds.
Nikkhah revealed that Prince Harry had already begun a platform of royal work that was geared toward assisting women and girls before marrying Markle and together, they have created a formidable humanitarian unit. She said to Express that Harry shows how he is a feminist by allowing his wife to take “center stage” on engagements.
“He went to Nepal a couple of years ago and spoke very passionately at the Nepal Girls’ Summit in Kathmandu all about the importance of education for girls in rural communities, the importance of girls going into work,” Nikkhah explained.
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess of Sussex will become Patron of four organisations that reflect the causes and issues with which she has long been associated including the arts, access to education, support for women and animal welfare. Her Majesty The Queen has passed on two patronages to The Duchess of Sussex –The National Theatre and The Association of Commonwealth Universities. The Queen has held the roles for 45 and 33 years respectively. Her Royal Highness will also take on Patronage of two additional charities as part of her official working portfolio – Smart Works and Mayhew. Visit the link in our bio to find out more. ???? Phil Noble / Reuters
Express reported that Harry once gave a speech at the 2014 UN gender equality movement HeForShe where he remarked, “Real men treat women with dignity and give them the respect they deserve.”
"Feminism is about fairness”???????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/1ELhftxVAs
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 28, 2018
Glamour reported that Markle made an impassioned speech about women’s equality during a royal engagement in New Zealand in October 2018, five months after marrying Prince Harry.
“Feminism is about fairness. Suffrage is not simply about the right to vote but also what that represents. The basic and fundamental human right of being able to participate in the choices for your future and that of your community.”