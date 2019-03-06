Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Having Same Problems As Princess Diana & Prince Charles, Per ‘Express’

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are reportedly experiencing the same problems as his late mother Princess Diana and his father Prince Charles did during their marriage. The couple, who have been wed 10 months, are expecting their first child this spring.

Express alleged that Markle has become way more popular than her husband in the public eye. This was the same problem that Princess Diana experienced in the first years of her marriage to Prince Charles, and it was an issue the couple never truly managed to move past.

Although the couple is similar in that respect, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship is on more of an equal personal playing field than Charles and Diana’s ever was.

Harry supports his wife as she champions causes for equality and women’s rights. These are issues she began to support when she was just a child, as she wrote a letter stating that a commercial she saw was disrespectful toward women. The company then changed its slogan.

Royal expert Roya Nikkhah revealed to the paper that the humanitarian causes the prince had headed up have been eclipsed by Markle’s work on them. Markle was already a humanitarian for several women’s causes prior to her marriage to Harry, per a story by Harpers Bazaar, including working as a Global Ambassador for World Vision, a One Young World Counselor, and as an advocate for the United Nations.

Nikkhah revealed that Prince Harry had already begun a platform of royal work that was geared toward assisting women and girls before marrying Markle and together, they have created a formidable humanitarian unit. She said to Express that Harry shows how he is a feminist by allowing his wife to take “center stage” on engagements.

“He went to Nepal a couple of years ago and spoke very passionately at the Nepal Girls’ Summit in Kathmandu all about the importance of education for girls in rural communities, the importance of girls going into work,” Nikkhah explained.

Express reported that Harry once gave a speech at the 2014 UN gender equality movement HeForShe where he remarked, “Real men treat women with dignity and give them the respect they deserve.”

Glamour reported that Markle made an impassioned speech about women’s equality during a royal engagement in New Zealand in October 2018, five months after marrying Prince Harry.