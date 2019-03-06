Victoria Justice Rocks A Bikini On A Tire Swing In Vacation Photos

Victoria Justice is showing off her bikini body to her 16 million Instagram followers.

Victoria Justice is showing off her bikini body while swinging in new photos she shared online during a recent vacation to Jamaica. The actress posted the new snaps to her official Instagram account this week, which showed her having a whale of a time as she soaked up the sun in Ocho Rios.

The star, who previously appeared alongside Ariana Grande on the Nickelodeon series Victorious, gave fans a look at her toned bikini body in the two new photos she uploaded to her account as she enjoyed some downtime on the Caribbean island by swinging on a tire swing.

The snaps showed Victoria smiling from ear to ear as she gripped on to the rope, rocking a navy blue two-piece bikini which included a pair of high-waisted bottoms and a crop-top style top. She had her long brunette hair flowing down her back with a fun red flower behind her ear.

In the caption of the upload, she told her 16.3 million followers on the social media site that swinging on the tire made her feel like a kid again while she described Jamaica as being “beautiful.”

But the tire swing snaps weren’t the first glimpse Justice’s millions of followers got of her bikini body during her most recent sunny vacation.

She also took to Instagram to post a picture of herself in the navy bikini while bamboo rafting in the tropical location.

“Bamboo rafting in Jamaica! Our guide Henry was the coolest & serenaded us w/ Bob Marley,” Justice captioned the snap, calling it an “unforgettable day.”

Prior to that, the star’s fans were treated to photos of her looking stunning in another slightly skimpier bikini as she posed on the edge of an infinity pool.

Calling her trip to Jamaica a “dream,” Justice flaunted her toned figure in a neon green bikini in two stunning Instagram photos which have received close to half a million likes from her followers on the social media site.

As for how she gets bikini body ready, the star previously revealed to Health that she works out with her own trainer and is very dedicated to a healthy lifestyle.

“We basically work out everything,” Victoria told the outlet of her routines. “He has me doing push-ups, squats, crunches, lifting free weights, jumping rope and all that stuff.”

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

She also shared her dedication to eating healthily and revealed that she takes a lot of supplements.

“We also have this shake in my house that we pretty much have every morning,” Victoria said in the interview. “It’s made of rice milk, bananas, Udo’s oil and protein powder. I’ve been drinking it ever since I was little.”