Victoria’s Secret Model Candice Swanepoel Sizzles In A Black Bikini During Swimwear Shoot

Candice is modeling another bikini from her swimwear range.

Candice Swanepoel’s incredible bikini body was put on display once again as she modeled another bikini from her Tropic of C swimwear line. The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model gave fans a look at her flawless figure in two new photos this week as she struck some sultry poses in a black two-piece from her collection called the South Pacific.

Tropic of C shared the photos of the mom of two posing at the beach in the all-black swimwear ensemble on March 5. The two new Instagram pictures had Candice first posing with both hands on her hips as she showed off the dark bikini, which is available now.

Wearing a pair of hoop earrings in both ears, Swanepoel shot a sultry look towards the camera as she flaunted her tan for the beach shoot as well as a body chain underneath her bottoms.

In the second Instagram picture uploaded this week, the superstar model had her arms up and crossed over her head as she gave fans a head-to-toe look at her toned figure in the South Pacific bikini with her head tilted to the side. In the caption, the account revealed that the classic two-piece swimwear look was now low in stock.

Candice is often spotted modeling her own looks after she revealed last year that the entire collection is based on items that she herself would want to wear.

“It’s all stuff that I want to wear. I tend to stick to a certain aesthetic that I like and that I think looks good on the body,” she said of the collection in a November interview with Fashionista. “A lot of the pieces are high-cut — the necklines are very flattering — and there’s a little bit of ballet inspiration, as well.”

And Swanepoel has been proudly showing off all her hard work on multiple occasions over the past few months.

Thomas Concordia / Getty Images for Swarovski

One of her most recent stints modeling the looks came just last week. The Inquisitr revealed that she flashed her booty in a red hot bikini in photos shared on social media.

Prior to that, The Inquisitr shared that Candice served as model to sell another look from her collection, this time a strapless number.

But there’s no doubting that the star is the perfect model for her own collection, as Swanepoel previously revealed to Savior Flair that staying in shape is important to her as she’s so often spotted in a bikini in front of the camera.

“The secret is getting yourself to the gym! It’s about putting in the time and finding things you enjoy doing, so it doesn’t feel like that much work,” she said of staying in shape.

“I try to work out between three and five times a week, depending on how much time I have. Over the years, my workouts have changed,” Candice continued, adding that her go-to workouts include yoga, boxing, resistance training, and Pilates.