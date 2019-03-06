WWE Rumors: Update On Dean Ambrose’s Plans To Leave WWE, Backstage Ideas For Final Feud

The rumors surrounding former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose have gone back-and-forth over the past few weeks. On Monday, The Inquisitr reported that per Wrestling Observer Live‘s Bryan Alvarez, the general feeling was that Ambrose would sign a new contract with the company, effectively changing course after deciding earlier in the year that he would leave once his current deal expires in April. But just one day after the above rumors were discussed, Alvarez’s Wrestling Observer colleague, Dave Meltzer, provided a new update that suggests Ambrose might still be sticking to his guns.

As reported by WrestlingNews.co on Tuesday, Meltzer’s latest feedback from backstage personnel hints that “nothing has changed” with Ambrose, who is reportedly still intent on leaving WWE. This comes shortly after Ambrose reunited with Shield stablemates Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw, setting up a six-man tag team match against the villainous trio of Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley on Sunday at the Fastlane pay-per-view.

While The Shield’s return on Monday was advertised as being the faction’s final reunion, WrestlingNews.co added that the plan is for Dean Ambrose to enter one final storyline before he leaves, one that might require him to turn heel so soon after making peace with Rollins and Reigns. According to the outlet’s sources, WWE chairman Vince McMahon is considering a feud between Ambrose and Reigns that would culminate in a match at WrestleMania 35. This match is said to be Ambrose’s last with WWE “unless he decides to change his mind.”

The news of Ambrose’s decision not to re-sign with WWE was first broken in January by PWTorch editor Wade Keller, who reported that the “Lunatic Fringe” had become increasingly unhappy with his creative direction to the point that he rejected a lucrative contract extension. In an unprecedented move, WWE confirmed the above report in an official statement that also thanked Ambrose for his time with the company and expressed hope that he would one day return to WWE.

In the event Dean Ambrose leaves WWE in April at some point after WrestleMania 35, the belief is that he will most likely become the latest WWE alumnus to take his talents to All Elite Wrestling. According to WrestlingNews.co, the timing and logistics would be ideal, as Ambrose’s contract expires about a month before AEW’s debut event, Double or Nothing. The event will be held on May 25 at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, where Ambrose is currently based in.