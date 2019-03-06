Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods ‘Barely Speaking’ Following Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

They were best friends for years, but it seems like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods’ relationship is no closer to repairing.

Their friendship took a hard blow after it emerged that Kylie’s best friend had kissed her sister Khloe Kardashian’s baby father, Tristan Thompson, at a private party. While Jordyn claims to have apologized for the mistake she made that night and for not coming clean at first, it seems like the damage might be beyond repair, as reported by TMZ. Sources close to the duo claimed that they have been avoiding one another and have barely spoken in weeks, texting only a handful of times after the scandal erupted.

While Jordyn used to live at the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s guest house, she was forced to move back to her mother’s following reports that she and Tristan had gotten too close. And according to TMZ, she still hasn’t picked up all of her stuff from her estranged bestie’s house due to the frail state of their relationship, as well as to the fact that Kylie has had to deal with some issues of her own lately following reports that she accused her own boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, of cheating on her.

Jordyn and Kylie are said to have messaged each other a little bit, but the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan has largely stayed quiet about the situation that rocked her family (unlike her older sisters) and has been spending time with other friends lately.

She also has other things to focus on, like the fact that she just surpassed Mark Zuckerberg as the youngest self-made billionaire in the world at the age of 21, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. On Tuesday, she spent the day with her baby daughter Stormi at her friend’s birthday party, and everyone seemed to be enjoying themselves according to a few videos she posted on her Instagram stories.

Last week, Jordyn opened up for the first time since the news broke in an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk, claiming that Tristan kissed her as she was about to leave the party in the early hours of Monday, as per the Daily Mail.

“No passion, no nothing, he just kissed me… No tongue kiss, no making out,” she described it.

She added that she was surprised to find out that many members of the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle had little interest in reaching out to her in private and instead decided to bash her on social media.