Kendall & Kylie Jenner Rock A Skimpy Bikini & Red Hot Swimsuit For Swimwear Shoot

Kendall & Kylie are both showing some skin for a new shoot.

Kendall Jenner and little sister Kylie Jenner are proving that sisters who pose in their swimwear together stay together. As reported by Daily Mail this week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars were showing off some serious skin in a new photo shoot where Kendall sported a green bikini and Kylie rocked a slinky red swimsuit.

The new photos of Kim Kardashian’s sisters were recently unveiled by the fashion retailer Ardene and had the two Jenner girls both striking some very sultry poses as they joined forces and promoted their joint fashion line with the brand.

The first snap posted online showed Kendall sitting down and pushing up on her right hand as she shot a very sultry look for the camera. Her amazing model body was on full display as she modeled the olive green bikini which appeared to have a sideways ribbed design in the fabric and two poppers on the chest.

The model, who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion houses in the world, accessorized the pretty skimpy bikini look with white nail polish and a pair of large silver hoop earrings in both ears.

As for Kylie, she was showed off her amazing body just over a year after welcoming her daughter Stormi into the world with boyfriend Travis Scott.

For Jenner’s stunning new photo, Khloe Kardashian’s little sister rocked a plunging fire engine red high-cut swimsuit with a zipper on the chest and white trim along the edges.

Sporting a blunt blonde bob for the sister’s swimwear shoot, Kylie pulled the same pose as her sister but opted to lean on the opposite hand as she flaunted her toned body for the camera.

Kylie appeared to be showing off a whole lot of body confidence in the new snap for the Canadian fashion house, though it was only a few months ago that she admitted she actually felt “insecure” about her body after giving birth to daughter Stormi last year.

“Nothing in my closet fits me. I’m getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me,” Jenner said on Keeping Up with the Kardashians of how her body has changed since becoming a mom, per Cosmopolitan. “I know I’m not going to fit into 25 jeans ever again.”

“I’m just feeling a little insecure,” the 21-year-old reality star then added as she spoke to her sisters and mom Kris Jenner. “I feel like my hips have just spread.”

The swimwear shoot photos also come after Kendall proved earlier this year that she has no problem flaunting her amazing body.

As The Inquisitr reported back in February, the Victoria’s Secret model showed a serious amount of skin in another photo shoot for Vogue Italia where she even stripped down to her underwear and a silk slip to pose in a bubble bath.