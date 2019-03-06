Hannah Godwin Reacts To Colton Underwood’s Fantasy Suite Fence Jump On ‘The Bachelor’

The Alabama beauty didn't love watching Colton profess his love for Cassie.

Hannah Godwin was not impressed with Colton Underwood’s fence jump—or what prompted it. The Bachelor contestant, who was seemingly left in the dust as she awaited her Fantasy Suite date in Portugal with the ABC leading man, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the episode that changed Colton’s Bachelor game for good.

After Colton Underwood jumped a nearly eight-foot fence in response to Cassie Randolph’s decision to end their relationship, Hannah Godwin captioned a photo of herself taken by photographer Logan Potterf with a broken heart emoji and a caption that revealed how she really felt afterward watching the episode.

“Well since we’re on the topic of fences… I’d jump a fence to not watch that episode again.”

Hannah G.’s post received more than 180,000 likes and hundreds of comments as fans expressed sympathy for her and told her she deserved better. Other fans said Hannah G. deserves to be the next star of The Bachelorette.

The 24-year-old Alabama content creator, who received Colton Underwood’s first impression rose on The Bachelor premiere, is a frontunner for the coveted leading lady gig. But many fans want to know how exactly Hannah’s relationship with Colton Underwood ended and if she found closure with The Bachelor star.

Indeed, after Colton’s fence jump, he went missing, and viewers were left hanging as show host Chris Harrison and The Bachelor production team went looking for him. Meanwhile, fans were looking for Hannah and some wonder if she was in Portugal at all, as can be seen from the social media reaction below.

Monday’s episode of The Bachelor showed Colton on two overnight dates in Portugal with finalists Tayshia Adams and Cassie Randolph. Hannah Godwin was supposed to enter the Fantasy Suite with the former NFL free agent, but her segment was not featured in the episode because Underwood announced that Cassie Randolph was “the one.” After Colton expressed his love for Cassie, she changed her tune on their relationship and broke things off with him. That’s when Colton hopped the fence and ran.

Casie Randolph later Cassie tweeted that her breakup with Colton in Portugal was one of the hardest nights of her life, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

As for fans who are wondering if Hannah Godwin was actually in Portugal, the preview for the March 11 episode of The Bachelor shows that Hannah is actually in Portugal as the Cassie drama plays out and will be getting her screen time—although it probably won’t be a romantic date in the Fantasy Suite with Colton.

The two-night Bachelor finale kicks off Monday, March 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.