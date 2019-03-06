Cardi B Shows Off Her Bikini Body In A Tiny Crochet Two-Piece Just 8-Months After Baby

Cardi's leaving little to the imagination while vacationing with husband Offset.

Cardi B is showing off her amazing body just 8-months after giving birth to her first child with husband Offset. The rapper left very little to the imagination via her Instagram Stories this week as she treated her millions of followers to a video of herself posing in a pretty skimpy crochet bikini during a sunny vacation to Mexico.

Per Daily Mail, the “Bodak Yellow” singer showed off her toned middle on March 5 less than a year after welcoming daughter Kulture into the world. She struck several poses as she flaunted her body in the yellow two-piece swimwear, filming herself in the mirror as she sported the bikini with a patterned cover-up over her shoulders.

Cardi also protected herself from the sun with a large brimmed sunhat on her head and a pair of sunglasses shielding her eyes as she and Offset enjoyed some quality time together in Los Cabos.

In addition to striking a few poses in the mirror, the star also splashed around with her man in the hot tub in her skimpy bikini.

The 26-year-old posted a video to her Instagram Stories that showed herself and the Migos rapper playing around together in the water – making it pretty clear that their past marital issues appear to be behind him – as they both sung along to Offset’s track “Clout”.

But that wasn’t the only look at her amazing post-baby body Cardi’s fans got this week.

The site reported that Offset was also keen to show off his stunning wife as he shared a video of the mom of one sporting a plunging floaty blue pattered dress and a matching sun hat during their getaway as they stepped onto a yacht.

He caressed her back as they embraced before then grabbing her booty in a video posted to social media.

But while Cardi made it clear that she had no problem showing off her body in Los Cabos this week, she’s previously opened up about believing she’d actually lost too much weight after welcoming Kulture into the world back in July.

“Now that I lost all the baby weight in my stomach and in my arms and in my face, now I want to gain weight,” the star told her fans in a video posted to social media back in November, as The Inquisitr reported at the time.

Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Ignite

She even described her weight loss after baby as making her feel “sad” before adding that she’d also been feeling a little “depressed” because she missed the curves while she had while pregnant with her daughter.

But despite her confession, Cardi’s since proudly flaunted her body online on multiple occasions over the past few months. The Inquisitr reported she was showing off her rock hard abs in January a mere six months after becoming a mom.