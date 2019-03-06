Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Rocks Barely-There Yellow Bikini On Instagram

Camille Kostek has just hit half a million followers on Instagram, and to celebrate, she gave her fans the best reward possible: a sexy bikini snap.

The former New England Patriots cheerleader took to social media on Tuesday to share a racy new photo of herself donning a bright neon-yellow bikini, which featured a cut out section and a deep neckline, and barely contained her busty assets. Putting her best modelling skills to work, she laid down and rested her head on her right hand, gazing at the camera with her bright blue eyes and cracking a subtle smile.

Camille was on full vacation mode, as she wore her blonde locks swept to one side in a messy style, and decided to go makeup-free for the shot, showing off her famous freckles, which cover not only her face but also her arms. In the caption, she gave a shout out to all her fans after reaching the 500k milestone, writing, “DAMN ALL HALF A MILLION OF YOU ARE FINE” and sending love to each one of her followers.

The 26-year-old has amassed a new following lately ever since being chosen as one of the official rookies for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. She has also grown in popularity due to her relationship with Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski, as the couple are known for always being the life of the party and busting the best dance movies (Camille even has a viral hashtag going around Instagram, #nevernotdancing).

In fact, that’s a big part of what they’ve been up to during their sun-soaked vacation in Mexico. The duo are currently in Cabo San Lucas enjoying a well-deserved break after a hectic few weeks for both of them. They are in great company, too, as country star Jessie James Decker and husband Eric Jecker joined them for the idyllic break, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Through her Insta stories, Camille has been posting a series of pictures and clips of her and Gronk having a blast and shaking their hips in all sorts of situations, from the club to the yacht. The NFL star was even spotted playfully grabbing his girlfriend’s booty while she twerked in a skimpy bikini during their epic boat ride, living up to their expectations of being the funnest ravers.

“Let’s put it this way: When he parties, he parties, and he definitely lives up to the reputation. But if you think about it, he’s locked in nine months of the year in football mode. I’m used to homebody, work-mode Rob. Snuggles and movies. Once the offseason hits, we definitely have our fun times in Miami or Vegas, and he is the life of the party,” Camille has previously said.