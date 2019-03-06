Rick Ross To Release Memoir In The Fall

Rick Ross has chronicled his rise to fame and stardom in literary form. This fall, the rapper will release his first memoir, Hurricanes, according to Entertainment Weekly. Ross released a statement along with the book’s announcement.

“My story has always been deeper than rap. With this book I wanted to go deeper than I ever have. I wanted to tell people about the life of William Leonard Roberts.”

It is anticipated that the book will cover Ross’ background growing up in Carol City, Miami, his former experiences as a drug dealer and a corrections officer, his health problems and seizures, his arrest on kidnapping and assault charges and more.

In 2017, Ross avoided jail time in a case where he faced kidnapping, aggravated assault, and aggravated battery charges for an incident in 2015 where he reportedly held a groundskeeper at gunpoint and beat him with a gun.

Ross plead no contest to one felony count of aggravated assault with the remaining charges dismissed. He was sentenced to time served as he was jailed for a week following the incident. A judge also ordered him to pay a $10,000 fine.

He also plead no contest to misdemeanor assault, battery, possession of marijuana charges and two counts of pointing a gun at someone and was given 60 months probation.

Last March, emergency crews arrived at the rapper’s Miami home after he was found unresponsive and breathing heavily.

Ross was hospitalized, treated and released a few days later. He did not reveal the cause of his hospitalization. Ross also suffered seizures on two separate flights in 2011.

He became unconscious due to the first seizure shortly after takeoff on the morning Delta Air Lines flight from Fort Lauderdale. A doctor on board administered CPR to the rapper and the plane was forced to make an emergency landing back at the airport.

Ross was taken to a hospital but was released hours later.

Ross had then chartered a private jet to take him to his destination of Memphis only to have another seizure about 30 minutes after the jet took off.

When asked about his health, Ross said, “I’m good, man. I’m good. Nothing has really changed.”

“It’s about being my best self and focusing on the music. I’m enjoying life and living life to the fullest.”

In some joyous news for Ross last November, as he and girlfriend Briana Camille welcomed son Billion Leonard Roberts (real name William Leonard Roberts II) to the world.

Ross and Camille have another child, daughter Berkeley Hermes, who was born in 2017. He has two older children, a daughter name Toie and a son named William III, from a previous relationship.

Hurricanes is slated for release on September 3.