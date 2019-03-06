Bebe Rexha Wears Tight Latex Number On ‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Bebe Rexha recently released her new single “Last Hurrah,” which has already been streamed on Spotify over 18.5 million times. To promote the song, Rexha has been promoting it on TV shows and radio stations which has included an interview on Zach Sang‘s show.

On Monday, Bebe performed the single on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert. With the performance, came a tight latex outfit which showed off her incredible hourglass figure. The corset was reminiscent of a vintage Madonna outfit with tassels hanging off. The look was accessorized with gold necklaces wrapped around her neck, lots of bracelets, and love heart earrings.

In one Instagram upload, Rexha is posing with her back on display which showcases the detailing of the rubber corset.

Billboard has uploaded the video of the performance and called it fierce.

The photo uploads on her Instagram account have been up 17 hours and have been liked over 200,000 times and commented by thousands. Bebe’s account boasts 7.6 million followers. She uploads regularly and isn’t afraid to show her fans how she’s feeling.

This year, Rexha was nominated for her first ever Grammy Awards. She was up for Best New Artist and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line on “Meant To Be.” After building a fanbase and releasing three EPs, Rexha released her debut album Expectations last summer. The album went top 20 in the U.S., Canada, and Australia, while it went top 40 in the U.K.

Her production and writing credits for other artists consists of Madonna, Selena Gomez, Tinashe, Iggy Azalea, We The Kings, Nick Jonas, and Eminem.

At the end of February, Rexha revealed she had teamed up with Lay’s to introduce new flavors inspired by music — Wavy Electric Lime and Sea Salt for pop music fans, Flamin’ Hot and Dill Pickle for hip-hop fans lovers, and Kettle Cooked Classic Beer Cheese which had been designed with rockers in mind.

“That’s the best combo ever. I’m addicted to them,” Rexha told People.

The Late Show is one of many big TV platforms Bebe has promoted herself on. In 2016, she was the host of the MTV Europe Music Awards, which took place in the Netherlands in Rotterdam. She was a guest judge on Pitch Battle in 2017, and also was a contestant mentor and celebrity duet singer on American Idol last year.

Like the performance, the official music video for “Last Hurrah” also sees Rexha in a tight PVC number. It’s been watched over 13 million times within a week on YouTube.