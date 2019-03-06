Demi Lovato And Designer Henry Levy Call It Quits

Demi Lovato and designer Henry Levy have ended their relationship, reports People.

According to a source close to Lovato, the two are no longer together, and contrary to reports, Levy was never Lovato’s sober companion.

They reportedly met a few years ago when they were in rehab together. The pair were reportedly spotted attending an AA meeting as well. Levy is designer of the fashion line Enfants Riches Déprimés.

The pair were first photographed together on a sushi dinner date in Los Angeles shortly after the singer left a treatment facility following an overdose. In December, Lovato and Levy were spotted at Nobu in Malibu, and they spent the New Year together in Aspen.

Levy’s last picture posted of the couple was from January 14 in France.

It’s been a rocky road for the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. Almost a month after revealing she had relapsed, Lovato was hospitalized following an overdose on July 24 of last year.

Details of the 911 call revealed the pop star was unconscious upon the EMS’s arrival and revived with Narcan, an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.

The overdose reportedly came after a night of hard partying with a group of people that reportedly did not have Lovato’s best interests at heart.

Lovato and other people at her home were reportedly “uncooperative” with police and would not tell the responders what drugs she took when questioned about her overdose.

On August 5, a day after being released from the hospital to enter in-patient treatment, Lovato left a message on Instagram for her fans.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that the singer recently entered a facility outside of Los Angeles for further treatment.

A source said that she had not relapsed since the overdose, verifying that she did go to a facility, but that it was completely her own choice. Lovato reportedly made a single trip to the facility for a few weeks.

Lovato is currently back home in L.A., “taking care of herself” and “in a positive place.” She is apparently exercising and preparing for a return to the studio.