Jack Perry Pulls Out Of Wrestling Show In Wake Of His Father’s Tragic Death

Luke Perry's son has cancelled his appearance at Bar Wrestling's show in Los Angeles next week.

It is a very difficult time for all who knew and loved acclaimed actor Luke Perry. Perry passed away on Monday at Saint Joseph Medical Center Burbank in Burbank, California, following a massive stroke. He was only 52-years-old and his death came as a shock to many. Many former colleagues and co-stars have spoken out in tribute of the actor, as well as his fellow stars in current CW hit Riverdale. On the show he played protagonist Archie Andrews’ dad, the dependable and kind Fred Andrews. In the wake of the tragic news, his 21-year-old son Jack Perry has pulled out of a wrestling show he was scheduled to appear in next week, according to TMZ.

Jack, otherwise known as “Jungle Boy,” thrives in the world of wrestling. With his long hair and Tarzan-like appearance, it didn’t take him long to establish a career outside of his father’s successful shadow. He was scheduled to make an appearance at Bar Wrestling’s show in Los Angeles on March 13. Although he didn’t give a specific reason for pulling out, most would assume it is to spend time with family as he adjusts to this difficult loss.

Jack Perry: 5 Things To Know About Luke Perry’s Wrestler Son https://t.co/BsPLwuq57A pic.twitter.com/aKdtigOARr — Certified Pop (@CertifiedPop) March 5, 2019

When it became clear that Jack wouldn’t be climbing into the ring next week, the Bootleg theater offered their condolences saying, “our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.”

In addition to Jack, Luke Perry also left behind an 18-year-old daughter named Sophia. She’d been on a mission trip in Malawi when she heard of her father’s stroke and rushed home to be with him, according to Atlanta News Now. Sophia posted a touching photo of her and her father on Instagram and included a lengthy post about how she is dealing with the heartbreak. She thanked the many kind strangers for the kind messages they sent her and asked everyone to be patient with her as she absorbs her father’s death.