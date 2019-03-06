Watch Paris Saint-Germain Vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview

Manchester United will need to make history and overcome a 2-0 deficit on the road to beat Paris Saint-Germain in their UEFA Champions League knockout match.

French champions Paris Saint-Germain have not advanced to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals since 2016, but they would need to suffer a history-making defeat at home to Manchester United to fail to move on this time, according to the UEFA website. Coming into the second leg of the Round of 16 matchup with a 2-0 lead, they would be the first team in Champions League history to lose a knockout match after winning the first leg on the road by at least two goals. In fact, there have been 34 teams in PSG’s position, and not a single one has failed to advance, a test that the Ligue 1 runaway leaders will face in the game that will live stream from Paris.

To find out how to watch a live stream of Wednesday’s Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 48,000-seat Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Wednesday, March 6.

In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States and Canada Eastern time zone, that start time will be 3 p.m., noon in the Pacific time zone. In India, the live stream will start at 1:30 a.m. India Standard Time on Thursday morning, March 7.

But despite coming in at a historic disadvantage, Manchester United interim coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says that his team has no plans to concede the Round of 16 tie.

“We’ll never approach any game as a lost cause,” Solskjaer said on Tuesday, as quoted by The Independent. “We put that pressure on ourselves. Everyone expects us to go out and easily but that doesn’t happen with Man United.”

To make matters even more daunting for the English Premier League representatives, Paris Saint-Germain has lost only one of their last 16 European home knockout round matches, according to BBC stats. And not one of the last six English teams to take on PSG at Parc des Princes has managed to come away with a victory.

MANCHESTER, Interim Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United believes his team can make history against PSG. Clive Mason / Getty Images

To watch the second leg of the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle live stream online from the Parc des Princes, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the PSG vs. Man U match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League Round of 16 match stream live for free, with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, meaning that fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 decisive battle live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the livestream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League second-leg knockout clash. In Spain, Movistar will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will livestream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive collection of live streaming sources around the globe for the Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United clash is available on LiveSoccerTV.