R. Kelly Accusers’ Families Release Statements Responding To Singer’s Explosive Interview With Gayle King

R. Kelly is at the center of heightened scrutiny following the release of a CBS Morning News clip from his latest interview. As expected, R. Kelly’s interview has caught the attention of viewers all over the country, but fans aren’t the only ones bracing for the full interview. Apparently, there are two families also bracing themselves.

According to CBS Morning News, Jocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary’s parents have released statements in response to R. Kelly’s highly anticipated interview. It has been reported that attorney Michael Avenatti took to Twitter with a statement from the Azriel’s parents. According to Hot New Hip Hop, the new statement described R. Kelly as a “sociopath,” insisting he deserves jail time.

“We love our daughter, Azriel very much and we miss her. Azriel has suffered severe mental abuse at the hands of R. Kelly for years. She is also likely to suffer from symptoms similar to those found with Stockholm Syndrome. R. Kelly is a liar, manipulator, and a sociopath who must be brought to justice for his decades of sexual assaults on underage girls. All of these victims and their parents cannot be lying.”

Jocelyn Savage’s parents also held a press conference in response to R. Kelly’s interview. As expected, they are disgusted by his claims and the allegations against them. During the interview, R. Kelly actually accused the Savages of giving their daughter to him. Joceyln’s parents and her sisters stood outside of the Atlanta, Georgia, office of attorney Gerald A. Griggs.

According to Complex magazine, Griggs released a statement on behalf of the Savage family. In response to R. Kelly’s accusations, Griggs claims the singer never even met Joceyln’s father, Timothy Savage, in person.

“Mr. Kelly stated on Gayle King’s show that Mr. Timothy Savage provided his daughter on stage at a concert that Mr. Kelly was performing at,” Griggs said. “That is absolutely not true.”

Griggs went on to confirm that the Savage family has not received any money from R. Kelly at any point during their daughter’s involvement with the singer. Griggs also called out the alleged enablers who have worked with him to carry out his alleged acts against underage girls. On behalf of the Savage family, Griggs is demanding that R. Kelly allow Jocelyn to see her family without him being present.

Although R. Kelly’s interview is quite compelling, fans speculate that the interview may have done more harm than good where his case is concerned. While there is the possibility that R. Kelly’s accusers could be lying about their involvement with him, there is the possibility they’re telling the truth. For this reason, many of his fans are on opposite ends of the spectrum.

However, R. Kelly’s response to the allegations only raises speculation about the crimes he’s allegedly committed. In wake of the latest charges R. Kelly is facing, his attorney has released a statement adamantly refuting the rumors.

The latest news follows a string of reports about R. Kelly. Since the release of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, R. Kelly has faced heightened criticism as many people are convinced he’s infatuated with underage girls.