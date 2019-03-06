WWE News: Final Card For ‘Fastlane’ This Sunday – New Matches Announced On ‘SmackDown Live’

The card for the final PPV before 'WrestleMania 35' looks great.

In one month, the eyes of the world will be on WrestleMania 35 and all of the WWE superstars on the card, but there is still one more pay-per-view before it happens. This Sunday, Fastlane will take place and the card that has been put together looks quite good on paper. After the events of Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live, new matches have been added and the finalized card is in place.

Those watching Raw on Monday saw The Shield brought together for reportedly the last time ever. Roman Reigns wanted to get the band back together and the match was made for Sunday as the “Hounds of Justice” will face off against the team of Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

Of course, the main event of Fastlane is expected to be Daniel Bryan defending the WWE Championship against Kevin Owens who just recently returned from injury. Vince McMahon threw Owens into the match against Bryan and took Kofi Kingston’s title shot away from him.

Kofi actually went from challenging for the WWE Title to not even appearing on the show.

Some turmoil built up between the tag teams on Monday Night Raw as well, and it has led to a Triple Threat over Team Red’s tag titles. The Revival will put the belts on the line against Chad Gable and Bobby Roode along with the newly formed team of Aleister Black and Ricochet as revealed by the official website of WWE.

Another new match was added on Tuesday night as well and it is from the Blue Brand and schedule for the Kickoff Show of Fastlane. Rey Mysterio and Andrade’s feud will continue as the two will have another singles match, but no-one can say they haven’t been entertaining.

On SmackDown Live this week, Rey Mysterio and Andrade answered R-Truth’s U.S. Title Open Challenge, but they weren’t the only ones. Samoa Joe answered it as well and made the match a Fatal 4-Way which ended up being won by Joe and giving him his first title on WWE’s main roster.

Here is the full and finalized card for this Sunday’s Fastlane: